X is rolling out new AI features powered by Grok, including automatic translation of posts and an in-app photo editing tool. The update introduces real-time translation of posts across languages by default, while also adding a prompt-based image editor that lets users modify visuals using simple text instructions. Clearly, both features are part of the company’s broader push to embed AI deeper into the platform.

The automatic translation feature is designed to make content on X instantly accessible to a global audience. Instead of requiring users to manually translate posts, the platform will now display translated text by default when content appears in a foreign language. However, users can still choose to view the original version or disable translation for specific languages, maintaining a degree of control over their experience. The system is powered by Grok, whose language capabilities have been steadily improved to handle more natural and context-aware translations.

Along with translation, X’s new in-app photo editor shows a shift toward AI-assisted content creation within the platform itself. The tool allows users to edit images using conversational prompts, meaning changes can be made simply by typing instructions. In addition to generative edits, the editor includes practical utilities like drawing tools, text overlays, and a blur function that can be used to obscure faces or sensitive information. And by integrating these capabilities directly into the posting workflow, the Elon Musk-led social media platform is mainly attempting to eliminate the need for third-party apps.

“We’re launching a brand new Photo Editor in our post composer. It has long-overdue features like drawing & text. But we also included special add-ons that are unique to X. Available now on iOS (and Android soon), Nikita Bier (Head of product, X) noted.

These features are part of a larger strategic direction led by Elon Musk and developed through xAI, which has been positioning Grok as the central intelligence layer across the platform. But despite this rapid expansion, Grok has been at the center of significant controversy in recent months, raising concerns about the risks of deploying powerful AI tools at scale.

Grok has faced major backlash over the misuse of its image-generation tools, with users creating deepfakes and non-consensual content, exposing gaps in moderation. The issue quickly drew attention from regulators, who warned about risks like misinformation, harassment, and reputational harm. This forced xAI and X to add stricter safeguards and limit certain features. Even beyond this, Grok has also been questioned for the accuracy and reliability of its AI-generated outputs.

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