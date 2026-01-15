Social media platform X is finally doing something to deal with the generation of explicit images – the erstwhile-Twitter is now restricting the image-editing capabilities of Grok, its AI chatbot. This comes on the wake of weeks of escalating criticism over the generation of sexualised deepfakes involving real people. The company confirmed that Grok will no longer be able to edit images of real individuals to depict them in revealing clothing, such as bikinis or underwear, in jurisdictions where such content is illegal. The restrictions apply universally, including to paying subscribers, marking a notable shift from earlier positions that framed Grok’s behavior as isolated lapses rather than a systemic problem.

Under the updated policy, X says it has implemented technical safeguards that geoblock Grok’s ability to generate or edit images of real people in revealing attire in regions where such outputs violate local law. The company has also placed Grok’s image-generation and editing tools fully behind a paywall, limiting access to verified, paid users in an effort to improve traceability and accountability. According to X, this additional friction is intended to deter abuse and make it easier to identify users who violate platform rules or legal standards. X has framed these changes as part of a broader effort to reinforce its stated zero-tolerance policy toward child sexual exploitation material and non-consensual nudity.

“We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis. This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers. Additionally, image creation and the ability to edit images via the Grok account on the X platform are now only available to paid subscribers. This adds an extra layer of protection by helping to ensure that individuals who attempt to abuse the Grok account to violate the law or our policies can be held accountable,” the company announced in a post on X.

For his part, Elon Musk has repeatedly defended X and Grok by invoking free-speech principles, suggesting that critics are attempting to suppress lawful expression. In recent days, he posted AI-generated images of public figures in swimwear to mock what he described as overreaction to Grok’s outputs. At the same time, Musk has drawn distinctions between fictional content and real individuals, stating that Grok’s NSFW mode is intended to allow limited nudity only for imaginary adult characters, broadly in line with US film ratings standards. This rhetorical framing has done little to quell criticism from regulators and advocacy groups, who argue that the core issue is not artistic expression but the non-consensual manipulation of real people’s likenesses.

This comes after the Grok controversy has rapidly spilled beyond the US. Malaysia and Indonesia have already blocked access to the chatbot, citing failures to prevent explicit image generation without consent. In the UK, media regulator Ofcom has launched a probe into whether X breached obligations under the Online Safety Act, with officials warning that continued non-compliance could ultimately lead to court-backed restrictions.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →