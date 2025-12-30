Social media parent Meta has now scooped up Manus, a developer of general-purpose autonomous AI agents, in a move to further push AI from conversation into action across its products. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to announce that Manus is joining Meta to bring a leading agent to billions of people and unlock opportunities for businesses across our products. Manus has built one of the leading autonomous general-purpose agents that can independently execute complex tasks like market research, coding, and data analysis. We will continue to operate and sell the Manus service, as well as integrate it into our products,” Meta announced in an official statement.

Manus, which is nearly 9 months old, rose to prominence earlier this year after releasing an AI agent capable of independently executing complex tasks such as research, resume screening, travel planning, coding, and data analysis. Unlike traditional chatbots, AI agents operate with minimal human supervision, using tools like web browsers and virtual computers to complete multi-step workflows. Since launch, Manus has processed more than 147 trillion tokens, created over 80 million virtual computers, and attracted millions of users and businesses worldwide — metrics that place it among the most heavily used agent platforms globally. From what we’ve seen so far, the firm’s AI agent is useful for browser automation, enabling autonomous execution of complex tasks such as resume screening by scraping and parsing LinkedIn profiles to rank candidates based on skills and experience, trip planning via integration with mapping services to generate itineraries with real-time availability checks, and stock analysis by pulling data from financial APIs like Yahoo Finance for correlation insights and visualizations.

In addition to this, the Singapore-based company reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue just eight months after launch, which is reportedly the fastest any startup has achieved that milestone. Its total revenue run rate exceeds $125 million, driven largely by paid subscriptions from businesses and professionals. Meta said it will continue to operate and sell Manus as a standalone service while integrating its agent technology across Meta’s ecosystem, including Meta AI. This opens the door for autonomous agents to be embedded directly into Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Meta’s business tools, and its growing AI hardware lineup.

“Joining Meta allows us to build on a stronger, more sustainable foundation without changing how Manus works or how decisions are made,” said Manus CEO and co-founder Xiao Hong. Earlier this year, the company also joined forces with Alibaba’s Qwen team, which enabled Manus to fine-tune Qwen frameworks for its core features.

The acquisition comes amid an aggressive AI transformation at Meta, which Zuckerberg has described as the company’s top priority. Meta is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on data centres, infrastructure, and talent, and has pledged up to $600 billion for US infrastructure projects over the coming years. Earlier this year, Meta created Meta Superintelligence Labs, a dedicated AI division focused on building advanced models deeply integrated into the company’s products. The unit is led by Alexandr Wang after Meta bought a 49% stake in data-labeling firm Scale AI.

This comes at a time when AI agents are increasingly viewed as the next major shift in enterprise software, moving beyond prompt-based interaction toward automated digital labor. Companies like Salesforce and ServiceNow have heavily promoted agent-based systems as the most practical way to deploy AI at scale inside organizations. By acquiring Manus, Meta gains a proven agent platform at a time when competition with OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft is intensifying. Plus, it also positions the Facebook-parent to offer businesses not just AI features, but AI “employees” that can execute tasks end-to-end.

