India’s central bank, RBI, has cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, effectively shutting down one of the country’s largest digital banking platforms. The action, taken under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, came into effect on April 24. The bank can no longer offer any regulated banking services, including deposits and accounts. The Reserve Bank of India has also said it will begin the formal process to wind up the bank, citing continued compliance and governance issues.

The decision follows a prolonged period of regulatory scrutiny, during which the RBI repeatedly flagged serious lapses in the bank’s operations. At the core of the concerns were weaknesses in Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, where the bank failed to properly verify customer identities. Investigations had revealed irregularities like multiple accounts being linked to a single PAN, raising concerns about the potential misuse of the platform for money laundering and other financial risks. These lapses were seen as critical failures in a system that handles millions of digital transactions daily.

Along with compliance gaps, the regulator also pointed to flaws in technology systems and risk management practices. Notably, payments banks rely heavily on digital infrastructure, and any weakness in monitoring transactions and safeguarding data can have wide implications. The RBI found that the bank’s systems were not strong enough to meet regulatory standards and that internal controls were insufficient to prevent and detect irregular activities on time.

This action did not come without warning. Regulatory intervention in the bank’s operations dates back several years. Since around 2018, the RBI has placed restrictions on certain activities, including onboarding new customers. In 2022, the bank was directed to stop adding fresh customers altogether. More recently, in 2024, the central bank imposed stricter measures, including a ban on accepting fresh deposits and restrictions on services like wallet top-ups and FASTag recharges.

At the time of the licence cancellation, the bank held deposits estimated at around ₹1,395 crore. The RBI has indicated that the institution has sufficient liquidity to repay its depositors, and customers will be able to withdraw or transfer their funds during the wind-down process. However, no new transactions or services will be allowed, effectively ending its role as a functioning bank. For users, the immediate impact is operational rather than financial. Digital payment services linked to the broader Paytm ecosystem are expected to continue through partnerships with other banks, as the parent company restructures its operations to comply with regulatory requirements.

The parent firm, One97 Communications, has stated that the payments bank operates as a separate entity and that its core fintech business will continue. But the loss of its banking arm means a strategic shift, as Paytm will now depend entirely on partner banks to support services like UPI settlements, merchant payments, and wallet operations.

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