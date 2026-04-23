Microsoft has reportedly introduced a voluntary retirement program for a section of its US workforce. The program is expected to cover around 7% of its US employees, which is more than 8,000 people out of around 125,000. It is mainly targeted at long-tenured staff who meet specific age and service requirements, reports CNBC, citing an internal memo. This is the first time the software giant has rolled out a buyout offer at this scale in its history. The move is being positioned as a voluntary exit option rather than layoffs, as the company looks to manage costs and restructure its workforce.

The eligibility criteria for the program are designed in a way that prioritizes employees who have spent a long period within the company. Workers are generally expected to qualify if their age, combined with years of service, reaches a defined threshold, along with additional conditions based on role level. The offer is typically limited to employees below senior leadership ranks, particularly those at the senior director level and below, while excluding certain compensation structures like sales roles tied heavily to performance incentives. Details of the program will reach eligible employees and their managers on May 7.

Employees who choose to opt into the voluntary retirement scheme are expected to receive financial separation packages. While the exact details differ by position and tenure, such packages generally include a lump-sum payout, continued salary support for a defined transition period, and, in many cases, extended healthcare coverage for a limited time. The structure is designed to make the option financially viable for employees who may already be approaching retirement age, while also providing Microsoft with a predictable and non-disruptive way to reduce workforce size.

The development comes at a time when Microsoft is heavily accelerating its AI investments, with its total AI-related capital expenditure estimated at tens of billions of dollars every quarter, taking its annual AI infrastructure spending in 2025 to around $80 billion. At the same time, the company has been actively reshaping its workforce through multiple rounds of layoffs and restructuring as part of its efficiency push. In 2023, the company cut around 10,000 jobs, and in 2025, it followed with additional layoffs affecting over 15,000 employees globally across different divisions, including cloud operations, gaming (including Xbox units), and legacy software teams.

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