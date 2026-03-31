Wealthtech startup Bachatt has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and InfoEdge Ventures. Founded in 2024, the platform focuses on helping users save and invest small amounts regularly through UPI-based automated contributions. It offers access to products like mutual funds and digital gold, aimed at first-time investors and users with irregular incomes. After the latest funding round, Bachatt’s total funding has reached about $16 million, including its earlier $4 million seed round in 2025, co-led by Lightspeed and Info Edge Venture.

With the fresh $12 million funding, Bachatt is expected to accelerate product expansion and deepen its technological capabilities. A key focus area is likely to be the integration of AI to improve personalization within the platform. This could include analysing user income cycles, spending patterns, and behavioural data to recommend customized saving amounts and investment allocations. The company is also expected to expand beyond its current product set, potentially adding more diversified investment options.

Another major area of deployment for the capital will be user acquisition and geographic expansion. The Delhi-based startup is expected to strengthen its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where access to traditional financial advisory services remains limited. The company is also likely to invest in partnerships within the mutual fund ecosystem and payment infrastructure networks to improve transaction reliability and reduce friction in recurring investments.

“From being non-existent a year ago to becoming one of the top 10 mutual fund players in the country, this journey is a testament to one thing – the massive unmet demand for high-quality, relevant financial products for this segment,” Anugrah Jain (Co-Founder & CEO, Bachatt) said.

Bachatt operates in the fast-growing Indian wealthtech segment, which has gained momentum due to rising financial literacy, increased smartphone penetration, and the wide use of digital payments. The platform mainly helps users invest in debt mutual funds with very small starting amounts, as low as ₹51. It also connects with major asset management companies like SBI, ICICI, and Axis to offer these investment options. Since launching, the platform has grown rapidly and has already added more than 3 million users. Last month, it processed over 2 million mutual fund transactions. And now, the company aims to expand further and reach around 30 million users in the next 12 to 24 months.

In India, Bachatt competes directly with well-known wealthtech and investment platforms like Groww, Kuvera, smallcase and several others, all of which already serve millions of retail investors with digital-first investment and trading services. The development becomes significant as the Indian wealthtech sector is currently valued in the tens of billions of dollars and is projected to grow significantly over the next few years, potentially crossing the $60 billion mark by 2030.

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