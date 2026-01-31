Nvidia’s plans to invest in OpenAI’s current funding round are on-pace, but the amount will not be anywhere near the $100 billion figure that was earlier reported. Speaking during a media interaction in Taipei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed that the company will participate in the fundraising while clarifying that earlier numbers were tied to broad discussions rather than a finalized investment plan. The comments come as OpenAI is in talks to raise up to $100 billion at a valuation estimated around $800-850 billion, with major technology and investment groups like Amazon, SoftBank, and Microsoft also expected to take part in the round.

“We will definitely participate in the next round of financing because it’s such a good investment, though the investment will be nothing like $100 billion,” Huang noted

According to recent reports, Amazon is said to be considering an investment of up to $50 billion, a move that could deepen its collaboration with OpenAI around Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure and AI compute resources. SoftBank, which has already invested significantly in OpenAI, is reported to be in talks to contribute an additional $25-30 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft, OpenAI’s longest-standing corporate partner, is expected to invest more modestly, likely under $10 billion, strengthening its integration with Azure cloud and other OpenAI-powered services. Notably, so far, the firm has raised around $58 billion in funding and is currently valued at over $300 billion.

The latest potential funding is crucial for OpenAI as the company continues to face extremely high costs despite its impressive revenue. Running large AI models demands massive investments in data centers, specialized chips, energy, and top talent, and profitability remains a significant challenge. The firm is projected to burn around $115 billion in cash by 2029 while scaling its AI infrastructure and to spend a total of $350 billion on server rentals from cloud providers through 2030.

On Nvidia’s part, the investment is not just financial but also strategic, as OpenAI is one of the largest consumers of its advanced GPUs and AI systems, which are essential to powering the massive compute operations behind state-of-the-art generative models.

The Sam Altman-led company is pursuing this latest funding round as it recently revealed that its annualized revenue run rate surpassed $20 billion in 2025, a dramatic increase from around $6 billion in 2024. The growth has been fueled by record global usage, with ChatGPT reaching around 800 million weekly active users by late 2025. At the same time, the AI giant has significantly expanded its infrastructure to support this surge in demand, scaling its computing capacity from about 0.6 gigawatts in 2024 to 1.9 gigawatts in 2025.

The timing of these developments is notable, as just a few days ago the AI firm announced it would begin testing ads in the US on the free ChatGPT tier and its new ‘ChatGPT Go’ plan to broaden revenue sources. While subscriptions and enterprise deals remain its main income, advertising offers an additional stream, particularly given the large base of free users. OpenAI is also preparing to expand into hardware, with its first product expected in 2026.

