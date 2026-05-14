X has launched a new ‘History’ tab that brings bookmarks, liked posts, watched videos, and opened articles into one unified section. The feature replaces the older bookmarks-only area and is designed to make it easier for users to revisit content they have interacted with on the platform. It also includes automatically tracked activity like videos watched and articles opened, along with manual saves like bookmarks and likes. The rollout is starting with iOS users first, with broader availability expected later.

At its core, the feature is designed to solve a long-standing problem on X, which is content volatility. Because the platform moves rapidly, especially during breaking news cycles, trending discussions, and viral posts, users often lose track of important threads, videos, or articles within minutes. And the History tab addresses this by acting as a structured recall system. Instead of relying on scrolling through timelines or manually bookmarking everything in advance, users can now retrieve content they previously engaged with in a centralized location.

An important part of the update is the integration of both explicit and implicit user actions. Notably, explicit actions include likes and bookmarks, which users intentionally perform. Implicit tracking covers activities like videos watched or articles opened, which are recorded automatically. This introduces a more behaviour-based layer of content tracking inside X, similar in principle to watch history systems used by video platforms. It also suggests that X is increasingly building a deeper engagement model around consumption patterns rather than just visible social interactions.

This update aligns with X’s broader direction over the past few years, where the platform has steadily expanded beyond short-form text posts into a multi-format content ecosystem. The introduction of long-form posts, article publishing tools, and increased focus on video content has gradually shifted X toward being a hybrid of social networking and media consumption. Therefore, the newly introduced History tab fits into this evolution by giving users a structured way to revisit long-form and multimedia content.

Another important implication of this feature is its role in personalization and recommendation systems. By tracking what users watch, read, and revisit, the company gains vast behavioural data that can be used to refine content recommendations. The History tab is designed as a private user-facing archive, meaning only the account holder can view their activity log. At present, the limited iOS rollout suggests the feature is still in an early expansion phase. Wider availability is expected once initial testing confirms stability and user engagement outcomes.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →