Samsung is expanding cross-platform features on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series by adding support for Apple’s AirDrop. The feature is integrated into its Quick Share system, allowing Galaxy users to send files directly to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It began rolling out on March 23, starting in South Korea, with more regions expected to follow. Initially, the feature is limited to the S26 lineup and must be enabled manually in settings.

The functionality works through a peer-to-peer wireless connection, similar to how AirDrop operates within Apple’s ecosystem. Once enabled, nearby Apple devices appear in the Quick Share interface, provided both devices are within range and set to a visible mode like ‘Everyone’. Users can transfer photos, videos, documents, and other files without depending on messaging apps, cables, or cloud storage services. The process is clearly designed to be fast and direct, reducing the difficulty that typically exists when sharing content between Android and Apple devices.

At launch, support is limited to the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, but the electronics giant has indicated that the feature may expand to more Galaxy devices through future software updates. The rollout is also region-specific in its early phase. While South Korea is the first market to receive it, the company plans to bring the feature to North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and other regions in stages. Also, availability in India has not yet been confirmed.

Technically, the feature relies on short-range wireless communication technologies to establish a secure connection between devices. However, it is not enabled by default. Users must manually turn on compatibility with Apple devices in the settings and may need to adjust visibility preferences, which could raise minor privacy considerations if left on ‘Everyone’ mode.

Importantly, this is not the first time the Android ecosystem has moved toward supporting Apple’s AirDrop. Earlier in November 2025, Google introduced its own interoperability solution that enables file sharing with AirDrop on Pixel devices, starting with the Pixel 10 series and later expanding to the Pixel 9 lineup in early 2026. But now, the addition of AirDrop support is part of Samsung’s latest strategy with the Galaxy S26 series, which focuses on long-term software support, high-end hardware, and improved ecosystem features. The devices run the latest Android version with Samsung’s One UI interface, support advanced connectivity standards like Wi-Fi 7 and 5G, and feature flagship-level components, including high-resolution camera systems that go up to 200 megapixels on the Ultra variant.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →