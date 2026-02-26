Samsung has officially revealed its Galaxy S26 series, introducing a new generation of flagship smartphones that place artificial intelligence at the center of the user experience. Announced at the company’s early-2026 Galaxy Unpacked event, the lineup includes the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. The electronics giant is positioning these devices as AI-first phones designed to understand user habits, automate routine tasks, and provide real-time assistance while keeping sensitive data securely processed on the device. The series is available for pre-order starting February 25, with shipping expected to begin on March 11.

At the core of the new lineup is Galaxy AI, Samsung’s evolving intelligence platform that shifts smartphones from reactive tools into proactive digital companions. The S26 series introduces a multi-assistant ecosystem combining Samsung’s Bixby with Google Gemini and Perplexity AI, allowing users to tap different AI engines depending on the task. This approach enables natural voice interaction, real-time search assistance, writing help, summarization, and contextual task management across apps like Notes, Calendar, and Messages. The tech titan also highlights that much of this processing occurs on-device to improve speed and privacy.

The new AI system is designed to anticipate user needs rather than wait for commands. For example, features like Now Nudge provide proactive suggestions. The firm has also expanded AI into multimedia and audio processing. Its improved Audio Eraser feature can isolate speech, reduce background noise, and improve clarity in videos and recordings, including content from supported third-party apps.

Meanwhile, hardware improvements also support the AI-driven experience. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering significant gains in AI processing, graphics performance, and energy efficiency. In many regions, the S26 and S26+ will use Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset, expected to be manufactured using advanced 2-nanometer process technology to improve power efficiency and thermal management.

In parallel, display technology continues to be a defining strength of Samsung’s flagship devices. The Galaxy S26 features an about 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the S26+ offers a larger 6.7-inch panel, and the S26 Ultra expands to nearly 6.9 inches. All models support high refresh rates for smoother scrolling and responsive interaction, along with improved brightness and colour accuracy for outdoor visibility.

Camera capabilities remain a major focus, particularly for the Ultra model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 200-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor for extended optical zoom. AI-driven imaging enhances night photography, stabilizes video capture, improves portrait depth mapping, and optimizes scenes in real time. The standard Galaxy S26 includes a 50MP main camera system supported by intelligent scene optimization and improved low-light performance.

On the software front, the Galaxy S26 series launches with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and will receive seven years of OS upgrades and security updates. The Galaxy S26 includes a battery of around 4,300mAh, while the Ultra model features a rated capacity of 5,000 mAh.

Pricing-wise, the Galaxy S26 series clearly falls into the premium flagship range. The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to start at $899 (~ ₹74,500), while the Galaxy S26+ is priced at $1,099 (~ ₹91,500). The top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra begins at $1,299 (~ ₹1,08,000), with the 1TB storage variant priced at $1,799 (~ ₹1,64,000).

