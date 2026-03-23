OpenAI is offering private-equity firms a guaranteed minimum return of about 17.5% to attract large investments and partnerships, reports Reuters. This is much higher than typical deals, where returns are not guaranteed. Notably, the company plans to work with firms like Bain Capital and TPG through joint ventures to deploy AI across their portfolio companies. The main goal behind these efforts is to scale enterprise adoption of AI quickly and strengthen its position against rivals like Anthropic.

The latest initiative is part of a broader effort by the ChatGPT maker to accelerate its expansion into enterprise markets. Rather than relying solely on direct sales, the company is attempting to leverage private-equity firms as distribution engines. Large firms like TPG, Bain Capital, Advent International, and Brookfield Asset Management collectively control portfolios comprising hundreds of companies across sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and retail. And by partnering with these firms, the Sam Altman-led firm can deploy its tools across entire portfolios at once.

The structure under discussion typically involves joint ventures between OpenAI and the investing firm. In these arrangements, both parties contribute capital and resources to build AI-driven solutions customized to portfolio companies. OpenAI provides its models, technical expertise, and ongoing research capabilities, while the private-equity partner contributes capital, operational oversight, and immediate access to end customers. Earlier reports suggest that the potential JV could be valued at about $10 billion on a pre-money basis.

And now, the 17.5% guarantee can be seen as a mechanism to de-risk participation for investors while securing huge capital. For private-equity firms, the benefit is not just the high return, but also a strategic advantage. They get early access to OpenAI’s latest AI tools and can use them across their companies to improve efficiency, cut costs, and potentially increase the value of those businesses when they are sold.

However, the structure has also raised concerns within the investment community. According to the report, some firms question why they should commit capital to a joint venture when they can already procure OpenAI’s tools as customers without taking on investment risk. Meanwhile, some investors are concerned about the long-term profits, especially whether these ventures will earn enough money to cover the high upfront costs and the promised returns.

This aggressive financial incentive comes at a time when competition in enterprise AI is intensifying, particularly with rivals like Anthropic pursuing similar partnerships but without offering guaranteed returns.

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