Amazon is preparing one of the largest corporate borrowing operations ever attempted in global financial markets, with plans to raise as much as $42 billion through a massive multi-tranche bond sale, reports The Information. The bond sale is expected to be structured across multiple maturities ranging from short-term debt of about two years to extremely long-dated bonds that could mature around 2076. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is already seeing strong investor demand, with investors submitting orders totalling around $126 billion, more than three times the size of the planned issuance.

With a potential size of $37 billion to $42 billion, the transaction would rank among the biggest corporate bond offerings ever conducted in the United States. And by issuing bonds with different maturity profiles, the e-commerce behemoth can attract a broader range of institutional buyers, including pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and asset managers.

The offering is being arranged by a syndicate of major global investment banks, including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and HSBC, which are coordinating the marketing of the bonds to large institutional investors worldwide. The banks gather investor orders during a process known as book-building, after which the final size and pricing of the bond tranches are determined. If demand remains strong throughout the process, Amazon could decide to price the bonds toward the upper end of its targeted borrowing range.

The e-commerce giant has issued bonds several times in the past to finance acquisitions, infrastructure expansion, and general corporate purposes. However, the current transaction is far larger than many of its previous deals. The company previously raised around $15 billion through a bond sale in 2025.

Meanwhile, the latest massive fundraising effort shows the rapidly rising capital requirements associated with the global race to build AI infrastructure. Technology companies are currently investing massive amounts in data centers, AI chips, high-performance networking equipment, and large-scale computing clusters required to train and run advanced AI models. And Amazon’s cloud computing division, AWS, plays a central role in this expansion, as it provides computing power and AI services to thousands of businesses globally.

Last month, the company revealed plans to invest around $200 billion in 2026, mainly targeting AI infrastructure and data centers. This represents around a 50% increase compared with the around $130 billion spent the previous year. Amazon has also recently invested about $50 billion in OpenAI.

