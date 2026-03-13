China has taken a major step into the emerging field of neurotechnology by approving its first implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device for commercial medical use. The approval was granted by China’s medical device regulator, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), allowing the technology to move beyond experimental research and enter hospitals and rehabilitation programs. The device is designed primarily to help patients who have lost the ability to move their hands due to spinal cord injuries or other neurological damage.

The system was developed by Neuracle Medical Technology, a Shanghai-based neurotechnology company specializing in brain-machine interfaces. With the new authorization, the company can begin commercial deployment of its implantable system in clinical settings. Until now, most BCI technologies in China have been restricted to laboratory research or limited human trials.

The first application of the Chinese device focuses on restoring hand movement. Patients with severe paralysis often retain the cognitive intention to move but lack the neural pathways needed to transmit signals to their muscles. The BCI system attempts to bridge that gap. When a patient thinks about grasping or moving an object, the implanted electrodes detect the brain activity associated with that intention. Software processes the signals in real time and can activate assistive technologies like robotic hands, functional electrical stimulation systems, or computer interfaces.

The development comes months after the Chinese government classified brain-computer interfaces as a ‘Strategic Emerging Technology’ along with AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology. Estimates suggest that China’s brain-computer interface market could grow to around $800 million by 2027, driven largely by medical applications like rehabilitation, prosthetics, and neurological therapy. China has also launched several national research initiatives focused on brain science and neural engineering. Multiple laboratories across the country have already conducted animal experiments and early human trials involving implanted chips that allow users to control robotic arms or interact with computers through brain signals. Some Chinese prototypes are about the size of a coin and contain dozens or even hundreds of microelectrodes capable of recording neural activity simultaneously.

The latest move also places China in the global race to develop brain implants. For example, in the United States, Elon Musk’s Neuralink has been conducting human trials of its brain-computer interface since 2024, with several patients already receiving implants. In early 2025, the company implanted the device in additional patients, including individuals with severe paralysis and ALS, allowing them to communicate through brain-controlled computer systems. Neuralink has also received Breakthrough Device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for a technology aimed at restoring speech in people with severe speech impairment, helping accelerate its development and regulatory review.

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