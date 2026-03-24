Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce advertisements inside its Apple Maps app as part of the company’s ongoing effort to grow its services business. The tech giant is developing a system where businesses can pay to appear at the top of map searches, similar to Google Maps’ paid listings, reports Bloomberg. This move could turn Apple Maps from a simple navigation tool into a revenue-generating platform. The ads are expected to start appearing later this year on iPhones and other Apple devices.

According to the report, the proposed advertising system will allow businesses to bid for placement in Apple Maps search results. For example, a local coffee shop, electronics store, or fitness center could pay to appear at the top when users search for specific categories and keywords. These promoted listings will likely be clearly marked as ads, ensuring transparency for users while giving brands a chance to capture attention in high-intent, location-based searches. Importantly, location-driven advertising is particularly valuable because users searching for a nearby business are more likely to convert into customers.

The rollout of ads in Apple Maps is expected to be gradual, starting with the iPhone and potentially expanding to other Apple devices as well as the web version of Maps. While Apple has not officially confirmed a launch date, reports suggest that internal testing and development are already underway. This testing appears to be part of the company’s cautious approach to balancing monetization with user experience. And Apple could make an official announcement regarding this latest ad push as early as this month.

For users, the introduction of ads could mean that search results in Apple Maps may prioritize paying businesses at the top of the results list, along with highlighted pins and promoted markers on the map. While some users may find this convenient, others could view it as a commercialization of what was previously a neutral navigation tool.

However, despite the potential to affect the user experience, this move is significant for the Tim Cook-led firm, as it aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to expand its services segment, which includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, Apple Pay, and its advertising business. Services have become a critical part of Apple’s financial ecosystem, generating more than $30 billion in revenue in Q4 2025 and contributing significantly to the company’s profit margins. Unlike hardware sales, which are cyclical and depend on device upgrades, services provide recurring income that is less sensitive to fluctuations in product demand. Even the global digital advertising industry is projected to reach $900 billion by 2030.

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