Google has announced updates to how apps can be installed outside the Play Store, a process known as sideloading. The company is introducing a more user-friendly ‘advanced flow’ that simplifies the process while adding security measures to protect users from fraud and malicious apps. The feature is designed to give users more freedom to install apps from unverified sources while maintaining strong security safeguards.

This new mechanism builds on last year’s initiative, when the Sundar Pichai-led firm required all Android apps to be registered with verified developers to be installed on certified devices. That policy aimed to curb malware, financial fraud, and data theft, particularly from apps distributed outside the Play Store. While these rules improved security, some users wanted to retain the flexibility to install apps independently, taking responsibility for their own security.

The new sideloading flow addresses these needs by introducing a controlled and deliberate process. Under this newly introduced flow, users begin by enabling Developer Mode in the Android system settings, a step that prevents accidental bypasses and helps reduce the risk of scams that rely on urgency or pressure. Once Developer Mode is activated, the device performs a brief verification check and restarts, ensuring that no one can remotely monitor and interfere with the installation process. After a short pause, users confirm the change using biometrics or a PIN, giving them time to make a deliberate decision.

“According to a 2025 report from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), 57% of surveyed adults experienced a scam in the past year, resulting in a global consumer loss of $442 billion. Because the consequences of these scams that use sophisticated social engineering tactics are so severe, we have carefully engineered the advanced flow to provide the critical time and space needed to break the cycle of coercion,” Google noted.

Once the process is completed, users can install apps from unverified developers for a limited period, typically seven days, or indefinitely if they understand the risks. Although warnings remain to indicate the app is from an unverified source, they can be bypassed easily for those who deliberately choose to proceed. To further support students and hobbyists, Google is offering free, limited distribution accounts that allow apps to be shared with small groups of up to 20 users without government ID verification or registration fees. The timing of this update becomes even more notable as it comes just weeks after Google’s settlement with Epic Games over Play Store practices, which included reducing the commission on in-app purchases to 20%, with an additional 5% for developers who choose Google’s payment system.

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