If AI disruptions weren’t hitting the IT and software space hard enough, Elon Musk’s newest (and yet another) venture will make that hit harder. Musk has announced the launch of a new project – Macrohard, also known as Digital Optimus, which is aimed at creating a fully AI-powered system capable of replicating the functions of an entire software company. The initiative pairs xAI’s Grok large language model as a high-level “navigator” with a Tesla-developed AI agent that processes real-time computer screen video, keyboard, and mouse inputs to execute tasks autonomously.

In a post on X, Musk described the architecture: “Grok is the master conductor/navigator with deep understanding of the world to direct Digital Optimus, which is processing and actioning the past 5 secs of real-time computer screen video and keyboard/mouse actions. Grok is like a much more advanced and sophisticated version of turn-by-turn navigation software.” He added that the system “in principle, is capable of emulating the function of entire companies,” framing Macrohard as a direct parody and potential disruptor of Microsoft.

The announcement follows Tesla’s commitment earlier this year (in January) of approximately $2 billion to acquire shares in xAI, part of a broader pattern of cross-investment across Musk’s companies. It also comes shortly after SpaceX acquired xAI in an all-stock deal valuing SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, ahead of SpaceX’s planned IPO later this year.

This development is hardly unexpected, and has been in the works for months. Musk first introduced the Macrohard concept in August on X, arguing that because software companies like Microsoft do not manufacture physical hardware, “it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI.” xAI filed a trademark application for “Macrohard” that same month, covering tools for speech, text, video game design, and other AI-driven capabilities.

The project has evolved at a time when agentic AI has seen intense competition in the race to create systems capable of autonomous, multi-step task execution. Anthropic’s Claude Cowork, launched earlier this year, demonstrated similar capabilities (such as app creation, spreadsheet building, data organization), triggering a sharp selloff in software stocks as investors feared disruption to traditional SaaS models. Microsoft’s shares fell nearly 9% in February amid those concerns. Macrohard positions itself as a real-time, hardware-efficient alternative, integrating Grok’s reasoning with Tesla’s AI agent for “System 1” (instinctive, fast execution) and “System 2” (deliberative, planning) functionality.

Musk spoke about cost efficiency, stating Macrohard will run primarily on Tesla’s in-house AI4 chip (priced at $650) paired with “relatively frugal” use of xAI’s Nvidia-based hardware. This contrasts with the capital-intensive data-center requirements of competitors. The system aims to perform a wide range of computer-based tasks, including coding, content creation, product testing, and potentially more complex workflows. Still, the development of Macrohard has faced internal turbulence. Leadership changes, including the departure of two project leads in February and xAI cofounder Toby Pohlen’s brief oversight followed by his exit, delayed progress. A suspended data-collection effort involving 600 contractors further complicated scaling as well.

