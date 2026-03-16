OpenAI is reportedly in discussions with several major private-equity firms to launch a new artificial-intelligence venture that could be valued at about $10 billion on a pre-money basis. The proposed partnership would be designed to deploy OpenAI’s enterprise AI tools across companies owned by private-equity funds, reports Reuters. Firms reported to be involved in the discussions include TPG, Bain Capital, Advent International, and Brookfield Asset Management, which together manage hundreds of billions of dollars in assets and control thousands of portfolio companies.

According to the report, the structure being discussed would involve private-equity investors contributing around $4 billion in equity capital, while the overall venture would be valued about $10 billion before the new investment is added. The funding would likely be structured through preferred equity, a form of investment that typically provides investors with priority returns and certain downside protections compared with common shares. Private-equity investors participating in the deal could also receive board representation and influence over how the venture expands and allocates capital.

The joint venture’s main purpose would be to accelerate the adoption of AI across the corporate ecosystem controlled by private-equity firms. Rather than focusing on building new AI models, the venture would concentrate on implementing OpenAI’s existing enterprise technologies within portfolio companies. The deployment could include applications like automated customer support systems, AI-assisted financial analysis, marketing automation, software development tools, supply-chain optimization, and internal knowledge management platforms.

The development becomes even more significant as estimates suggest that the global private-equity sector manages more than $13 trillion in assets, with firms like TPG, Bain Capital, Advent, and Brookfield owning stakes in companies across healthcare, industrial manufacturing, logistics, retail, financial services, and technology.

The timing of this move is particularly notable as enterprise AI is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology industry. The enterprise AI software market alone reached around $75.6 billion in 2025. Technology giants are aggressively pushing into this space. For example, Microsoft has embedded its Copilot AI assistant across the widely used Microsoft 365 ecosystem and had already deployed it to over 1 million enterprise users by last year.

Meanwhile, in October 2025, Google launched Gemini Enterprise, a full workplace-AI platform. AI startup Anthropic is also expanding rapidly in the enterprise segment, serving more than 300,000 business customers and launching new integrations that allow its Claude AI system to operate directly within corporate software workflows. By mid-2025, Anthropic reportedly claimed about a 32% share of enterprise large-language-model usage, compared with OpenAI’s roughly 25%. According to several recent surveys, around 78% of organizations worldwide are now using AI in at least one business function.

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