Apple has quietly introduced the second-generation AirPods Max 2 after more than five years since the original AirPods Max launched in 2020. The new over-ear headphones come with several upgrades, including Apple’s H2 audio chip, stronger active noise cancellation, and support for AI-powered live translation when paired with compatible Apple devices. However, the tech titan has kept the starting price the same at $549 in the US. While the external design remains largely unchanged, the update focuses on improving audio processing, smart features, and integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

One of the most significant upgrades is the introduction of Apple’s H2 chip, the same audio processor used in the latest generation of the company’s premium wireless earbuds. The new chip replaces the dual H1 processors used in the first-generation AirPods Max and is designed to deliver faster computational audio processing, improved power efficiency, and more advanced sound optimization. By processing audio signals at high speed and working along with the headphones’ microphones and sensors, the H2 chip can continuously analyze ambient noise and adjust sound output in real time.

This improved processing power also enables stronger active noise cancellation (ANC). The Tim Cook-led firm claims that the new system can filter out more environmental noise than the previous generation, helping users block distractions like airplane engines, subway rumble, and busy office chatter. At the same time, the transparency mode has been refined to allow outside sounds to pass through more naturally when needed.

Another notable addition in AirPods Max 2 is live language translation, a feature powered by artificial intelligence and designed to work along with compatible iPhones and other Apple devices. When activated, the headphones can translate conversations in real time, delivering translated speech directly through the ear cups. The headphones continue to support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, which creates an immersive surround-sound-like listening environment when watching compatible movies or listening to supported music tracks.

AirPods Max 2 supports 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio playback when connected through a USB-C cable. The updated processing system also helps reduce audio latency, making the headphones more suitable for gaming and real-time audio work.

Despite the internal upgrades, the physical design remains largely the same as the first generation. AirPods Max 2 retains its distinctive aluminum ear cups, stainless-steel frame, and breathable mesh headband that distributes weight across the head to improve comfort during extended listening sessions. The headphones also continue to use the company’s Digital Crown, a rotating control dial originally introduced on the Apple Watch, allowing users to adjust volume, play or pause music, skip tracks, and activate voice commands.

Meanwhile, battery performance remains similar to the previous model, with Apple rating the headphones for up to 20 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation and spatial audio enabled. The headphones charge via a USB-C port. AirPods Max 2 is available in several refreshed color options, including Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Orange.

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