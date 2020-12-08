After months and months of rumours and waiting, Apple has finally decided to expand its wearable category and has launched new ‘over ear’ headphones named ‘AirPods Max’ at a super affordable (we are being sarcastic, of course) price of $549.

The company says that the headphones are equipped with high fidelity sound, active Noise cancellation, spatial audio, and more. However, that description does not do justice to what seems like a possible game changer for the Cupertino based tech giant.

The device combines “a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio.” Let’s dive deeper into what all this technical mumbo jumbo means.

Starting from the design, the custom acoustic design promises exceptional acoustic performance for each user. Apple has given a special importance to the comfort of these headphones, and went the extra mile to ensure that the listener can have long sessions on the device without getting their ears numb. The breathable mesh ensures that the overall wearing experience is light, and the headband is designed in a way that it distributes weight and reduces on-head pressure.

The company has also included ‘The Digital Crown’, inspired by Apple Watch, which offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

Now, since Apple expects you to pay $549 for these headphones, only comfort will probably not be enough. That is why, the headphones feature “a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.”

The company has went as far as to add the dedicated H1 chip(one in each cup)in the headphones, along with the custom acoustic design, and advanced software, to deliver what it describes as the “highest quality listening experience possible.”

Then it has features like Adaptive EQ, (to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real time) and Active Noise cancellation that sweeten the deal up even more. Transparency mode (my personal favourite) allows you to listen to the environment around you when needed, and can be paired with active noise cancellation to design the perfect listening experience according to your mood. Spatial audio will use the gyroscope and accelerometer in AirPods Max and iPhone or iPad to track the movement of your head and adjust the noise.

Apple says that the AirPods Max will up offer upto 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.

Of course, all this information comes from Apple itself, and the actual experience may vary. We have to wait to get the headphones in our hands (or on our ears) to give an honest opinion about the company’s latest offering.

Pre orders in America start from 15th December.