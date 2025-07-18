Russian lawmakers have reportedly called WhatsApp a threat to national security and warned that the messaging app should prepare to leave the country. The warning comes as Russia continues its push to reduce reliance on foreign technology, especially from companies based in countries it considers unfriendly. Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the Russian parliament’s information policy committee, recently said that WhatsApp no longer fits into the country’s digital security strategy, reports Reuters.

Notably, WhatsApp is owned by Meta, a US company that was declared an ‘extremist organization’ by the Russian government in 2022. Facebook and Instagram (also owned by Meta) are already banned in the country. Even last year (2024), the Russian government also threatened to block WhatsApp if it failed to follow local laws. However, despite this, WhatsApp remains widely used in the country, with around 68% of the population using it for daily communication.

But now, according to the report, Gorelkin suggested that since Meta’s other platforms are already banned, WhatsApp could soon face the same fate. He argues that allowing a service linked to a company officially labelled as extremist to continue operating inside the country raises serious concerns. Similarly, another lawmaker, Anton Nemkin, also expressed support for banning the messaging app. He said the app’s presence in the country may violate national security laws and that its removal is now only a matter of time.

This development follows a move by President Vladimir Putin in June 2025, when he signed legislation authorizing the creation of a state-run messaging platform. The app is being developed as a secure alternative to foreign messengers (like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal) and is expected to integrate directly with Russia’s main digital government portal, Gosuslugi. According to the Kremlin, the goal is to ensure ‘digital sovereignty’ by giving Russian users access to communication tools fully controlled and maintained within the country.

As part of this strategy, Russian authorities have been ordered to restrict or eliminate the use of foreign-made software from countries seen as a threat to Russian interests. A deadline of September 1, 2025, has been set for full implementation. Apps that do not comply with local data storage and transparency rules could be blocked entirely.

In March 2025, authorities in Russia’s Dagestan and Chechnya reportedly blocked access to the Telegram messaging app, citing security concerns. Officials claimed that militants and enemies could use the app to coordinate attacks. However, the government lifted the ban in Dagestan in May. And now Telegram (founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov) has reportedly begun the process of registering as a legal entity in the country and is working with media regulator Roskomnadzor to meet local compliance requirements.

But on WhatsApp’s part, the situation becomes more critical as the platform is also facing heat in the US. Some recently emerged reports suggest that the US House of Representatives has banned the app on all House-issued devices due to serious cybersecurity concerns.