Perplexity has become the most downloaded app on the iOS App Store in India, overtaking ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and other major apps. The sudden rise in downloads follows a recent partnership with Bharti Airtel, through which Airtel is offering its customers a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. The subscription, normally priced at $20 (~ ₹1,700) per month, is available to all Airtel users (including prepaid, postpaid, broadband, and DTH customers). It can be claimed through the Airtel Thanks app and is valid until January 17, 2026.

Notably, Perplexity’s Pro version offers expanded features beyond the basic version, including access to advanced AI models like GPT-4.1, Claude, Grok 4, and the company’s own Sonar model. It also provides faster response times, the ability to analyse files and images, and support for more complex queries. Pro users can try experimental tools through Perplexity Labs, which include early versions of AI features designed for tasks like building spreadsheets, summarizing documents, or developing simple web applications.

The surge in downloads has made India (the second-largest internet and smartphone market in the world) one of Perplexity’s largest user bases globally. Even CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed that the app’s rise in rankings was driven by the recent partnership. This partnership becomes more significant considering the scale of distribution. Airtel has a large user base of around 400 million, and by bundling the AI product with telecom services, the partnership has rapidly introduced advanced AI tools to millions of Indian users who may not have otherwise subscribed to a paid AI service.

This is not the company’s first effort to build scale in India. Earlier this year, Perplexity partnered with Indian fintech giant Paytm to integrate its AI-powered search tool into the Paytm app (which has over 500 million downloads). It seems that CEO Aravind Srinivas has made India a key focus in Perplexity’s global expansion strategy. Earlier in January 2025, he publicly committed to investing $1 million and dedicating 5 hours per week of his own time to support AI development efforts in the country.

According to data from Sensor Tower, Perplexity’s downloads in India grew 600% year-over-year in Q2 2025, reaching 2.8 million, while OpenAI’s ChatGPT saw a 587% increase to 46.7 million downloads during the same period. In terms of monthly active users (MAUs), Perplexity recorded 3.7 million MAUs in the country during Q2, marking a 640% increase from the previous year. However, ChatGPT still maintained a significant lead with 19.8 million MAUs.

The latest move is also part of the San Francisco-based AI search startup’s broader global strategy, which includes similar telecom partnerships in markets like Japan (with SoftBank) and South Korea (with SK Telecom). In a separate development, the company recently launched a $200/month ‘Max’ plan offering unlimited access to advanced AI tools, along with early access to its new web browser, Comet. But despite its rapid growth, Perplexity faces challenges, including increasing competition and concerns over user privacy. Recently, Srinivas faced criticism after suggesting in a podcast that the Comet browser could access data beyond the app to improve user understanding. He later clarified that the statement was misinterpreted and that users would retain full control over their data.