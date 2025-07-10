Perplexity AI on Wednesday has officially launched Comet, its AI-powered web browser, for the wider audience, marking the startup’s most recent maneuver to contend with established consumer internet entities such as Google and Microsoft. This development comes after the firm had rolled out Comet for windows in early access in May.

Comet is designed to enable users to interact with enterprise apps, including Slack, and pose complex inquiries through both voice and text inputs, as demonstrated in a concise video released by Perplexity. The browser will initially be made available to subscribers of Perplexity Max, a premium tier priced at $200 per month. Broader access will be extended to a waitlist through an invite-only system throughout the summer months. This tiered rollout suggests Perplexity is targeting early adopters and professional users who may gain an advantage from the browser’s features.

Comet enters a crowded and highly competitive browser market. While Google Chrome currently holds a commanding global market share of approximately 68% as of June 2025, according to StatCounter (with the likes of Safari, Bing, and others following it), other AI-powered browsers are emerging. Notably, The Browser Company launched Dia, an AI-enabled browser, in June, offering features similar to Comet.

“Comet is a web browser built for today’s internet. In the last 30 years, the internet has evolved from something we simply “browse” or “search.” The internet is where we live, work, and connect. It’s also where we ask questions. Curious minds have questions everywhere, and they find answers on every page, in every idea, through every task. Yet we’ve been trapped in long lines of tabs and hyperlinks, disjointed experiences that interrupt our natural flow of thought. In other words, the internet has become humanity’s extended mind while our tools for using it remain primitive. Our interface for the web should be as fluid and responsive as human thought itself. We built Comet to let the internet do what it has been begging to do: to amplify our intelligence,” the AI firm announced in a blog post.

For those who are unaware, AI-driven search engines deliver concise answers to user questions while providing direct links to the original source material on the web as well. This is unlike traditional search engines like Google Chrome, which usually present lists of links. The company has previously faced accusations of content reproduction from media organizations. In response, Perplexity initiated a revenue-sharing framework with publishers last year, aiming to establish a more collaborative and equitable relationship regarding content utilization. This program involves sharing advertising revenue generated when content from partnered publishers appears in Perplexity’s search results, alongside offering access to developer tools and a free one-year subscription to its Enterprise Pro tier.

Comet places the company’s core offering – AI-generated summaries of search results – at the forefront of the user experience. Users can access the Comet Assistant, a new AI agent embedded within the browser designed to automate routine tasks. Perplexity reveals that this assistant can summarize emails, manage calendar events, and even navigate webpages on behalf of users. The Comet Assistant is accessible via an interface on any webpage, granting the AI agent contextual awareness of the content being viewed and enabling it to answer questions pertaining to that content. In addition to this, multiple tabs can now be clumped into the single interface (doing away with the hassle of navigation). Fully leveraging the Comet Assistant’s capabilities requires granting Perplexity a lot of access to a user’s Google Account, including permissions to view screens, dispatch emails, access contacts, and add calendar events.