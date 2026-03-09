Flipkart has completed a major corporate restructuring by shifting its holding company domicile from Singapore back to India. The move, often described in the business ecosystem as a ‘reverse flip’, comes as the company prepares the groundwork for a potential public listing in the Indian stock market, reports The Economic Times. By relocating its legal headquarters to India, the Walmart-backed e-commerce giant is aligning its corporate structure with the country where the vast majority of its operations, employees, sellers, and customers are located.

Notably, for more than a decade, Flipkart’s parent entity had been registered in Singapore. The arrangement dated back to around 2011, when many Indian technology startups chose to incorporate overseas. At that time, Singapore offered easier access to international venture capital, a favorable tax structure, and a legal framework that global investors were comfortable with. These advantages made it simpler for startups to raise large amounts of funding from global private-equity firms and venture capital funds. However, as India’s capital markets developed and the startup ecosystem grew rapidly over the years, the advantages of keeping the company registered overseas gradually became less significant.

The decision to relocate to India is widely viewed as a strategic step tied directly to Flipkart’s long-anticipated initial public offering. Indian securities regulations historically make it complicated for companies incorporated overseas to list directly on domestic exchanges. Therefore, by shifting the holding company to India, Flipkart removes a key regulatory barrier and can more easily pursue a listing on major domestic exchanges like the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited. Reports suggest that the IPO could be among the largest technology listings in the country if it goes ahead, potentially valuing the company in the tens of billions of dollars. In recent funding rounds, the company has been valued at around $35–36 billion.

The restructuring required approvals from multiple regulatory bodies and legal authorities in both jurisdictions. In India, the process involved clearances from agencies like the National Company Law Tribunal, which oversees corporate restructuring and mergers. The process also required compliance with Singapore’s corporate regulations to transfer ownership and corporate control back to an Indian entity. After the restructuring, the Indian subsidiary structure effectively becomes the central holding entity for Flipkart’s global operations.

The latest move becomes even more notable since Flipkart – which was acquired by US retail behemoth Walmart in 2018 in a deal valued at about $16 billion – has built a large ecosystem of associated businesses. Its fashion marketplace Myntra is one of the country’s leading online apparel platforms, while its logistics arm Ekart handles deliveries across thousands of cities and towns. The group also owns travel platform Cleartrip and operates the value-focused e-commerce platform Shopsy. Another major digital business, PhonePe, was once part of the Flipkart group but later separated into an independent entity while preparing for its own potential public listing.

