After lifting off on April 1, NASA’s Artemis II has now reached the Moon, with its Orion spacecraft entering the lunar gravitational zone ahead of a historic flyby phase. On its sixth day in space, the astronauts are set to begin their day around 10:50 am ET and later reach the farthest point of the mission. The spacecraft, carrying a four-person crew, will pass at a distance of around 5,000 miles from the lunar surface, giving them a close view of the Moon’s far side. During this trajectory, the mission is set to break the long-standing human distance record by travelling about 252,700 miles (over 406,000 km) from Earth, surpassing Apollo 13. However, a short communication blackout is expected as the spacecraft moves behind the Moon.

As Orion approaches the Moon, it transitions into a region where lunar gravity plays the dominant role in guiding the spacecraft’s path. The mission is designed around a ‘free-return trajectory’, meaning the spacecraft will loop around the Moon and naturally head back toward Earth without requiring major propulsion adjustments. This trajectory, first proven during the Apollo era, is considered one of the safest profiles for testing deep-space crewed missions, as it ensures a return path even in the case of major system failures.

The upcoming flyby will take the spacecraft behind the Moon, temporarily cutting off all communication with mission control on Earth for around 40 minutes. This blackout is a critical test of onboard autonomy and crew preparedness, as the astronauts must rely entirely on onboard systems during that period. Once contact is restored, the spacecraft will have completed one of the most technically demanding phases of the mission.

During the flyby, the astronauts are expected to witness some of the most extraordinary views ever seen by humans. Flying past the Moon’s far side – an area permanently hidden from Earth – they will observe a rugged landscape marked by impact craters and minimal maria compared to the near side. They may also see Earth as a distant, bright sphere rising above the lunar horizon, a phenomenon often referred to as ‘Earthrise’, which became iconic during the Apollo missions. Depending on the alignment of celestial bodies, the crew could even observe eclipse-like conditions caused by Earth blocking sunlight.

Meanwhile, the mission’s distance milestone is one of its most significant achievements. By exceeding 406,000 kilometers from Earth, Artemis II pushes human spaceflight farther than ever before, surpassing the record set during Apollo 13 in 1970.

Artemis II serves as a critical test flight for NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there. The next mission, Artemis III, is expected to attempt a crewed lunar landing. The crew onboard includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Technologically, the Orion spacecraft is equipped with modern avionics, improved radiation protection, and advanced environmental control systems designed for longer-duration missions. The spacecraft also features improved heat shielding capable of withstanding the intense temperatures generated during high-speed re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, which is expected at speeds exceeding 39,000 km/h.

Despite these technical advancements, the mission has already encountered minor technical issues, including a malfunction in the onboard waste management system, reportedly linked to freezing conditions in deep space. While not mission-threatening, such challenges provide valuable data for engineers working on future Artemis missions, particularly those involving longer stays in lunar orbit or on the surface.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →