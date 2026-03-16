Apple has acquired Poland-based visual-effects software developer MotionVFX, a company known for building professional motion graphics templates, transitions, and editing plugins widely used by video creators. The deal brings one of the most prominent developers in the ecosystem around Final Cut Pro into Apple’s in-house software portfolio. MotionVFX, founded in 2009, built its reputation by offering high-quality visual effects, animated titles, tracking tools, and production templates that help editors produce cinematic-style visuals. The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

“For over 15 years, we’ve been on a mission to create world-class, visually inspiring content and effects for video editors. From the very beginning, we’ve been all about quality, ease of use, and great design. These are also the values that we admire most in Apple’s products, and we’re thrilled to be able to embrace them together,” MotionVFX noted.

The acquisition brings around 70 MotionVFX employees into Apple’s software engineering and design teams, further strengthening the company’s capabilities in professional creative tools. This integration is particularly significant because MotionVFX has long served as a critical partner for content creators, filmmakers, and broadcast professionals who rely on Final Cut Pro and Apple Motion for video editing and post-production workflows. Its plugins include advanced motion tracking, dynamic 3D titles, visual effects overlays, and colour-grading presets. Importantly, the company’s products also extend to other platforms, including Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

This move aligns with the Tim Cook-led firm’s strategy of expanding its services segment and its subscription-based creative tools. For example, earlier in 2026, Apple launched the Apple Creator Studio, a subscription bundle that includes Final Cut Pro, Motion, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Compressor, and MainStage, allowing creators to access a complete suite of professional applications for $12.99 per month or $129 per year. And now, integrating MotionVFX’s effects and templates into this subscription could improve the value proposition for creative professionals and incentivise broader adoption of the company’s ecosystem.

The development comes at a time when Apple’s services business has emerged as a major growth engine for the company, contributing a significant portion of its overall revenue. In fiscal year 2025, the tech giant’s services segment generated more than $109 billion in annual revenue, accounting for over 26 % of the company’s total $416 billion in sales and marking a double‑digit year-over-year increase. The segment also reached record quarterly levels, with revenue of about $28.8 billion in the September quarter.

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