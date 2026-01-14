Amid an aggressive push beyond hardware into AI-powered software and digital services, Apple is rolling out Creator Studio, a $12.99 per month bundle that packages its pro-level creative tools into a single subscription. The plan brings together apps like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro, along with advanced utilities and AI-powered features across Apple’s productivity apps. This latest offering positions the iPhone maker more directly against competitors like Adobe, whose Creative Cloud subscriptions often come at a significantly higher cost for individual users.

With Creator Studio, the Tim Cook-led company is aiming directly at a growing class of creators who want professional-grade tools without the high upfront costs traditionally associated with them. For example, the bundle includes Final Cut Pro for video editing and Logic Pro for music production – two of Apple’s most widely used professional applications in filmmaking, audio engineering, and content creation. At the same time, Pixelmator Pro adds high-end photo editing and graphic design capabilities, with full optimization for macOS and iPad, including Apple Pencil support.

The subscription also unlocks access to several specialized tools used by professionals. ‘Motion’ allows creators to design complex motion graphics and visual effects, while ‘Compressor’ focuses on video encoding and export workflows for multiple platforms and formats. Meanwhile, MainStage is customized for live music performances, enabling musicians to run virtual instruments and effects in real time.

Even beyond creative software, Creator Studio also expands into Apple’s productivity apps. Subscribers get added features in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, including AI tools that help create presentations, suggest spreadsheet formulas, and improve documents faster. The company has also informed that its Freeform whiteboard app will gain new features later in 2026 to add more support for planning and collaboration.

In terms of pricing, the plan is designed to appeal to both professionals and students. In the US, Creator Studio costs $12.99 per month and $129 per year, with a one-month free trial, while students and educators can subscribe at a discounted rate of $2.99 per month and $29.99 per year. The bundle also supports Family Sharing for up to six users and includes localized pricing in markets like India, where it is priced at ₹399 per month and ₹3,999 annually. Importantly, Apple is not removing its traditional software sales model. All apps included in Creator Studio will continue to be available as standalone, one-time purchases on the Mac App Store.

