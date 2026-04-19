Blue Origin launched its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral in a mission focused on both satellite deployment and rocket reuse. The nearly 98-meter-tall rocket carried BlueBird 7, a large communication satellite designed to provide direct mobile connectivity from space. This was the first time Blue Origin flew a previously used first-stage booster on New Glenn and successfully landed it after launch. The rocket is powered by seven BE-4 engines and can carry up to about 45,000 kg to low Earth orbit.

The mission, known as New Glenn-3 (NG-3), lifted off on April 19, at around 7:25 am ET from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch took place within a scheduled window of 6:45 am to 8:45 am ET, after final checks and a static fire test conducted just days earlier. This marked only the third flight of the New Glenn rocket since its debut in January 2025.

A major highlight of the mission was the reuse of the first-stage booster, named ‘Never Tell Me the Odds’, which had previously flown during the NG-2 mission in November 2025. Although the booster structure was reused, it was equipped with upgraded components including new BE-4 engines and thermal protection systems. After stage separation, the booster performed a controlled descent and landed on a sea-based recovery platform around 10 minutes after liftoff.

The payload, BlueBird 7, is part of a next-generation satellite system developed by AST SpaceMobile. It is one of the largest commercial communication satellites ever deployed in low Earth orbit, featuring a phased-array antenna of about 2,400 square feet. The satellite is designed to provide direct-to-device cellular broadband, allowing standard smartphones to connect to space-based networks without any additional hardware. It is expected to support high-speed data services exceeding 100–120 Mbps under optimal conditions.

BlueBird 7 is part of AST SpaceMobile’s broader plan to deploy a constellation of around 45 to 60 satellites by the end of 2026. The network aims to deliver global mobile coverage, including voice, data, and video services, especially in remote or underserved regions.

The launch comes at a time of increasing competition in the commercial space industry, particularly with SpaceX, which has already demonstrated frequent and reliable rocket reuse through its Falcon 9 program. Elon Musk-led SpaceX has completed hundreds of successful booster landings and built a high launch cadence, making its launches cheaper and more frequent than others.

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