Meta is preparing to launch new AI-powered smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, designed not just as a tech accessory, but as everyday eyewear – particularly for people who rely on prescription lenses, reports Bloomberg. With upgrades like faster processors, improved connectivity, and multiple size options for a better fit, the social media giant is positioning its glasses as a practical replacement for regular eyewear. Recent FCC filings also revealed that Meta and Ray-Ban are set to launch at least two new models over the next few weeks.

The filings, which typically appear just before a commercial rollout, identify two upcoming models widely referred to as ‘Scriber’ and ‘Blazer’, and describe them as production-ready units rather than prototypes. The devices are expected to feature updated internal hardware, including newer chipsets and support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which would allow faster and more stable data transfer. This is particularly important for AI-driven features like live video processing, real-time assistance, and livestreaming directly from the glasses.

But this time, the company is said to be focusing heavily on improving support for prescription lenses. The strategic importance of prescription-ready smart glasses becomes even more notable, as traditional eyewear is a daily necessity for a large portion of the population. Integrating advanced computing features into this form factor effectively removes a major hurdle in adopting a new device. Instead of carrying an additional gadget, users can rely on a single wearable that combines vision correction, audio, camera, and AI assistance.

The development comes at a time when, at the start of this year, Meta was preparing to expand its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses to markets like the UK, France, Italy, and Canada. However, surging demand in the United States and extended waitlists have forced the company to pause those expansion plans, highlighting early supply pressures even as interest in AR-powered eyewear continues to accelerate.

Notably, last year marked a major breakthrough for the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm, with smart glasses sales surging past 7 million units in 2025 alone after crossing the 1 million mark in 2024. This rapid growth has pushed total sales to an estimated 9 million units.

Despite such strong demand and continuous upgradation, Meta’s Ray-Ban Display and earlier Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are still facing several technical and regulatory challenges. Privacy concerns, particularly around secret recording and limited transparency for bystanders, have triggered scrutiny under European data protection frameworks like the GDPR and the EU’s AI Act. At the same time, competition is intensifying, as companies like Snap, Google, Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi are also aggressively exploring AI-powered smart glasses and mixed-reality devices.

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