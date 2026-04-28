OpenAI reportedly missed important financial and growth targets. The company has fallen short of its projected revenue numbers and also lagged behind on user expansion goals, reports The Wall Street Journal. One key target was reaching 1 billion weekly users, which has not been achieved yet. These gaps have raised concerns about whether its fast growth can match the heavy spending on AI systems and infrastructure. Most importantly, following the report, shares of several OpenAI-linked companies declined as investors reacted to the news.

The report points to a broader mismatch between OpenAI’s aggressive expansion and the pace at which it is generating income. Despite being one of the fastest-growing AI companies globally, the Sam Altman-led firm has reportedly missed multiple monthly and annual revenue targets, while also facing issues like users cancelling subscriptions and rising competition from rivals like Anthropic and Google’s Gemini.

At the same time, the company’s ambitions remain huge. The ChatGPT maker has committed to building out massive computing infrastructure, with total future obligations estimated at around $600 billion in long-term contracts for chips, cloud services, and data centers. These include deals like a $300 billion multi-year cloud agreement with Oracle and multi-billion-dollar GPU infrastructure contracts with providers like CoreWeave. Such commitments mean that even slight slowdowns in revenue growth can significantly impact investor confidence.

In parallel, internal concerns have also surfaced. Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar reportedly raised doubts about whether the company can comfortably finance these large computing obligations if revenue growth does not accelerate. This is particularly critical as OpenAI is widely seen as preparing for a potential IPO that could value it near or even above $1 trillion.

However, OpenAI has strongly rejected the negative interpretation, stating that its enterprise and consumer businesses are performing well and that demand for its AI tools continues to rise. Still, the market reaction suggests investors are increasingly cautious about the gap between expectations and execution. The immediate fallout was visible across global equity markets, especially in companies closely tied to OpenAI’s ecosystem. Shares of Oracle fell about 3.4%, showing concerns over its massive exposure to OpenAI-driven cloud demand. Meanwhile, AI cloud provider CoreWeave declined between 2.8% and 6%, depending on the trading window.

One of the sharpest reactions came from SoftBank, a major investor in OpenAI, whose stock dropped nearly 10% in Tokyo trading, marking one of its worst recent declines. Even chipmakers like Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom fell around 2% to 5%, while Arm Holdings dropped more than 6%, as investors reassessed demand for AI hardware.

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