Anthropic is limiting how Claude connects with third-party tools like OpenClaw under its regular Claude subscriptions. From April 4, users can no longer run OpenClaw under a fixed monthly Claude plan and will instead have to pay based on usage. In a post on X, the head of Claude Code, Boris Cherny, said that from 12 PM PT the same day, anyone using Claude via third-party apps must either buy extra usage bundles or use a Claude API key.

This is a major shift in how Anthropic structures access to its AI models. Until now, users on paid Claude plans – like Pro or Max tiers – could integrate tools like OpenClaw into their workflows without worrying about incremental costs. These subscriptions were marketed as offering generous usage for conversational AI, but they were not originally designed for always-on, automated agent systems.

Notably, OpenClaw is an open-source AI agent framework that allows Claude to perform real-world tasks beyond simple conversations. Users have been leveraging it to build persistent assistants capable of handling email, scheduling, research, coding workflows, and even multi-step business processes. In many cases, these agents run continuously or trigger frequent model calls in the background, dramatically increasing compute usage compared to traditional chat interactions.

Anthropic’s cause for the change is rooted in infrastructure and cost pressures. According to the company, third-party agent tools like OpenClaw were placing an ‘outsized strain’ on its systems. Unlike normal users who interact with Claude intermittently, automated agents can generate thousands of requests per day, sometimes across multiple parallel processes. This created a mismatch between the flat-rate subscription pricing and the actual resources being consumed.

“We’ve been working hard to meet the increase in demand for Claude, and our subscriptions weren’t built for the usage patterns of these third-party tools. Capacity is a resource we manage thoughtfully, and we are prioritizing our customers using our products and API,” Cherny added.

The new system introduces two primary options for affected users. First, they can purchase additional usage bundles, which provide a fixed amount of compute credits beyond their subscription limits. Second, they can switch to API-based billing, where they pay per token processed. And to ease the transition, the AI firm has reportedly offered one-time credits to impacted subscribers, equivalent to a month’s subscription value, along with discounted bundles to help reduce the impact of the change.

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