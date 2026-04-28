Elon Musk has dropped the fraud claims in his lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman just before the case moves to trial. The lawsuit, which originally included multiple serious allegations, has now been narrowed down significantly by the court. Musk is no longer pursuing fraud-related accusations and is focusing instead on claims like breach of charitable trust and unfair financial gain. The case still centers on OpenAI’s shift from its non-profit origins to a more commercial structure backed by major investors.

The legal dispute began from Musk’s argument that OpenAI deviated from the mission it was originally created for. When OpenAI was founded in 2015, it was set up as a non-profit AI research organization, with the stated goal of ensuring that advanced AI development would remain safe, transparent, and broadly beneficial to humanity rather than being driven primarily by commercial incentives. Musk was among the early supporters of the initiative and contributed funding in its early phase, although he later distanced himself from the organization.

At the core of Musk’s remaining claims is the allegation that OpenAI gradually transitioned away from that non-profit vision. He argues that the organization’s restructuring into a capped-profit model, along with its deep partnership with Microsoft and access to large-scale commercial funding, represents a fundamental departure from its founding principles. Musk originally included fraud-related allegations in his lawsuit, claiming that he was misled about how OpenAI intended to operate in the long term. But those claims have now been removed as part of a legal narrowing process approved by the court ahead of trial. With the fraud accusations dropped, the case is now focused on two main legal theories, breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment.

Meanwhile, the Sam Altman-led firm has strongly rejected Musk’s claims. The company argues that its transition was both lawful and necessary, pointing out that the pace of AI development made large-scale commercial partnerships and investment essential. OpenAI has also suggested that Musk’s lawsuit is complicated by the fact that he now runs his own competing AI company, xAI, which places him in direct competition with OpenAI in the rapidly growing generative AI market.

Procedurally, the case is now heading toward trial with a reduced set of claims, which significantly changes the legal focus. Instead of examining allegations of deception or intentional misrepresentation, the court will primarily evaluate whether OpenAI’s structural changes violated any legal obligations tied to its original nonprofit status and whether any financial benefit derived from that transition was improper.

Also, jury selection has already begun in a federal court in Oakland, California, marking the formal start of proceedings. The trial is scheduled to run over several weeks. It will include testimony from key figures in the technology industry, including Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, along with other executives connected to OpenAI’s governance and funding structure.

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