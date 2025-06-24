Perplexity has begun rolling out its AI-powered web browser Comet, to a limited number of Windows users. The development was confirmed by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who announced on X that the Windows version of the browser is ‘ready’ and early tester invites have already been issued. Comet is currently available on an invite-only basis, with a broader public release expected later this year.

Launched in May earlier, exclusively for macOS users with Apple Silicon devices and now Windows, the browser is also coming to Android soon. Srinivas noted that an Android version of Comet is “moving at a crazy pace” and is “ahead of schedule”. However, no confirmed launch date has been announced yet.

The browser is designed to go beyond traditional search, using AI agents that assist users in everything from managing emails to shopping online. Unlike standard web browsers that rely on reactive input, Comet operates with what Perplexity calls ‘agentic intelligence’. These agents can clean up tab clutter, group related content, autofill forms, track shipments, and even read and summarize emails. And this is all visible through a sidebar interface where users can observe and approve AI-driven tasks in real time.

Comet (which runs on the Chromium engine) supports all the familiar Chrome extensions and syncing features. It also offers multiple privacy modes, including ad-free with no memory, memory-enabled without ads, and full memory with ads. Notably, the company claims that this AI-powered browser stores user data locally and does not use it to train models.

One of the key features that makes the browser stand out is its deep integration with Perplexity’s conversational AI. For example, users can ask Comet to find the best deal on any product typically available for online purchase, and the browser will not just perform a basic search – it will browse different stores, compare prices, and present a list of the best options, all on its own. Even there is one more notable feature called the ‘Try On’ tool, with which users can upload a photo of themselves, and Comet will generate an image of them wearing selected clothes, blending AI visuals with online shopping.

However, the project has not been free of controversy. In a recent podcast, Srinivas caused concern when he said Comet could be used “to get data even outside the app to better understand you”. After facing backlash, he clarified that his comment was taken out of context and assured users that they would have complete control, including the ability to opt out of all personalization and targeted ads. At the same time, Comet is expected to face tough competition from other AI-powered browsers, like Opera Neon and Google’s upcoming ‘AI Mode’ for Chrome.

All this is happening at a time when the AI startup is reportedly close to raising $500 million in a new funding round, possibly increasing its valuation to $14 billion. In another related development, Apple is said to have held internal discussions about potentially acquiring Perplexity. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the social media giant, Meta, also explored the possibility of acquiring Perplexity before ultimately redirecting its interest toward Scale AI.