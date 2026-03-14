Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla is preparing to launch a massive AI semiconductor manufacturing initiative within the next seven days. The project, which Musk has described as a gigantic AI chip fab, sometimes referred to as ‘Terafab’, is designed to significantly expand the firm’s ability to produce the specialized processors required for its rapidly growing AI ecosystem. The planned facility is expected to focus on producing the company’s next generation of AI processors, particularly chips intended for Tesla’s autonomous-driving platform.

Notably, Tesla already designs custom chips internally for its vehicles’ Full Self-Driving (FSD) computers, but production has historically been outsourced to major semiconductor manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung Electronics. But now, by launching its own large-scale fabrication project, the firm aims to secure a more stable supply of advanced processors.

A dedicated chip fabrication operation would allow Tesla to build processors customized specifically for its machine-learning workloads. These chips are expected to power several core technologies, including the Full Self-Driving system in Tesla vehicles, large-scale AI training platforms, and robotics programs like the company’s humanoid robot project known as Optimus. Musk has previously suggested that Tesla’s AI ambitions could require millions of specialized processors annually, far beyond the quantities used in typical automotive electronics.

However, building a semiconductor fabrication plant represents one of the most complex industrial projects in the world. Modern chip fabs can cost tens of billions of dollars and require highly specialized manufacturing equipment capable of producing transistors measured in nanometers. Facilities of this scale are typically operated by a small number of global players, including companies like Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

While details about the exact location and production capacity of the Terafab project remain limited, Musk has described the effort as comparable in scale to Tesla’s massive Gigafactories, which already produce batteries and vehicles in multiple countries.

The announcement also comes during a period of intense global competition in AI hardware. Demand for AI processors has surged rapidly as companies race to build larger machine-learning models and expand AI services across cloud platforms, consumer products, and enterprise software. As a result, many major technology companies are investing heavily in custom-designed silicon so they can control both the performance and supply.

Several leading firms have already moved in this direction. For example, recently, Amazon Web Services has partnered with Cerebras to bring wafer-scale AI chips to the cloud along with its Trainium processors. Even Google uses custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to train and run AI models across its cloud services. Similarly, Microsoft has introduced the Maia AI accelerator and Cobalt CPUs for large-scale AI computing, while Meta has developed its MTIA chips to run AI workloads across platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

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