Tesla is reportedly working on a new, smaller electric SUV aimed at making its lineup more affordable and competitive. The vehicle is expected to be smaller and cheaper than the Tesla Model Y, with a simpler setup like a single motor and a smaller battery to reduce costs, reports Reuters. Production will likely start in China, where the Elon Musk-led company faces strong competition from low-cost EV makers.

The upcoming model is expected to measure around 4.2-4.3 meters in length, placing it clearly in the compact SUV category. This size reduction is a key part of Tesla’s strategy to lower manufacturing costs, improve efficiency, and appeal to a broader base of urban and price-sensitive consumers. By using fewer materials and a more compact platform, the EV giant can also streamline production and potentially increase output volumes.

A major focus of the vehicle’s design is cost optimization. Unlike Tesla’s higher-end offerings, which often feature dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups and large battery packs, this new SUV is expected to adopt a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration. The battery pack will likely be smaller, reducing both weight and cost, though this may also result in a shorter driving range compared to existing models. The simplified architecture could extend to the interior as well, with fewer premium materials and features.

China has been identified as the initial production hub, most likely through Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, which is already the company’s most productive facility. Technologically, the new SUV is expected to remain aligned with the company’s broader ecosystem. Even as a lower-cost model, it may include the hardware necessary to support advanced driver-assistance systems and future software upgrades. Meanwhile, in terms of pricing, the potential SUV is expected to be positioned below the Tesla Model 3, which currently serves as Tesla’s entry-level model in many regions.

The timing of this development becomes critical as Tesla faces a series of growing challenges across its core business. The EV firm has not introduced a completely new mainstream passenger vehicle since the Tesla Model Y in 2020, relying instead on incremental updates and price cuts, which have coincided with a broader slowdown in sales growth. The company delivered 358,023 electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, falling short of market expectations for yet another quarter and marking one of its weakest performances in recent years. At the same time, Tesla produced over 50,000 more vehicles than it delivered, leading to a growing inventory pile-up. The miss comes amid softening global EV demand, the expiration of key US tax incentives, and intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese automakers that are rapidly gaining market share. Even last year, BYD overtook Tesla as the global EV leader with around 2.26 million vehicle sales, while Tesla slipped to about 1.64 million units. Notably, in 2025, the company also reported a sharp 46% decline in profits.

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