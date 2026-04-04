OpenAI is reportedly adjusting its leadership structure as key executives take on new roles. COO Brad Lightcap is stepping back from operational responsibilities to focus on strategic projects, reports Bloomberg, citing an internal memo. At the same time, Fidji Simo, who oversees AGI product deployment, is taking a temporary medical leave. While no direct replacements have been made yet, the company is redistributing their responsibilities across existing leadership. The timing is crucial for the ChatGPT maker, as it comes during a period of rapid growth and expanding enterprise business.

This restructuring is also happening along with broader leadership absences within the company. OpenAI’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Rouch, is also on temporary medical leave for cancer treatment. As a result, several senior roles across product, operations, and marketing are simultaneously in transition, increasing the dependence on distributed leadership.

According to the report, under the new structure, COO Brad Lightcap is moving away from day-to-day operational management, a role that previously included oversight of business operations, scaling partnerships, and internal coordination across teams. Instead, he is expected to concentrate on high-impact strategic initiatives. These include major enterprise agreements, long-term commercial partnerships, and potential collaborations with institutional investors and external stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Fidji Simo, who has been responsible for OpenAI’s AGI product deployment and consumer-facing strategy, is temporarily stepping away due to a medical condition. Simo has been overseeing the translation of advanced AI models into real-world products, including ChatGPT-related services and broader application-layer integration. Her temporary absence introduces a gap in the leadership layer that connects technical research with product execution.

It is important to note that, rather than appointing immediate replacements, OpenAI is reportedly redistributing responsibilities across its senior leadership team. This includes increased involvement from Greg Brockman, who is taking on expanded oversight of product and engineering coordination. On the commercial side, Denise Dresser is expected to assume greater responsibility for revenue operations and enterprise relationships.

In parallel with these internal adjustments, the Sam Altman-led firm has also been strengthening its leadership team through targeted external hiring aimed at accelerating global expansion and new monetization strategies. The company recently appointed Kiran Mani as Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region, where he will oversee growth across high-potential markets like India, Southeast Asia, and Australia. Also, the AI giant has brought in Dave Dugan, a former Meta executive, as Vice President of Global Ad Solutions, where he will lead the development of the company’s advertising strategy and build out a global ads framework across ChatGPT and related products.

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