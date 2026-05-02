GameStop is reportedly planning to acquire eBay, signaling a bold shift in strategy. The move is notable because GameStop, valued at around $11-12 billion, is targeting a much larger company with a market cap of about $45-46 billion. It has already been building a stake in eBay and could make a formal offer soon, reports The Wall Street Journal. If the deal is resisted, GameStop may even approach shareholders directly.

The potential transaction stands out as one of the most unconventional takeover attempts in recent corporate history. In most cases, acquisitions are driven by larger firms absorbing smaller rivals or complementary businesses. But here, GameStop would be attempting to acquire eBay, a company nearly four times its size, raising immediate questions about financing, feasibility, and strategic alignment. Such a deal would likely require a complex structure combining cash reserves, new debt issuance, and possibly equity dilution or external investor backing.

GameStop does have meaningful financial resources. In recent years, it has built up around $9 billion in cash, largely by raising money during the meme-stock surge when its share price was unusually high. Meanwhile, at the center of the acquisition strategy is CEO Ryan Cohen, who has been pushing to transform GameStop from a declining brick-and-mortar video game retailer into a broader, digitally driven commerce platform. The company’s legacy business has been under sustained pressure as the gaming industry shifts toward digital downloads and subscription-based models, reducing reliance on physical discs and in-store purchases. This transition is clearly visible in its financials as GameStop recently reported a 14% drop in quarterly revenue to about $1.1 billion, highlighting the ongoing strain on its core business.

An acquisition of eBay would instantly accelerate GameStop’s pivot into e-commerce. eBay operates one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, with millions of active users and a strong position in categories like collectables, refurbished electronics, auto parts, and secondhand goods. These areas overlap in part with GameStop’s traditional strengths, particularly in pre-owned gaming hardware and collectables. Additionally, eBay has been investing in newer formats like live-stream shopping and improved seller tools, which have contributed to renewed growth in certain segments.

However, despite all this, it is important to note that eBay is not a distressed asset. The company has shown resilience with steady performance and growth in key segments, which makes it less likely to accept a takeover unless offered a substantial premium. There are also significant concerns around integration, as GameStop and eBay operate very different business models and cultures, making a merger complex and risky. But the report also suggests that if eBay’s board rejects the proposal, GameStop could take the unusual step of approaching shareholders directly, potentially escalating the situation into a hostile takeover battle.

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