Apple has rolled out support for ChatGPT inside Apple CarPlay with the release of iOS 26.4, bringing third-party AI chatbots to CarPlay for the first time. The update introduces a new category of ‘voice-based conversational apps’, allowing ChatGPT to work directly from the car’s dashboard when an iPhone is connected and the latest app is installed. But the experience is strictly voice-only, as the tech giant does not allow text or visual responses on the screen to avoid driver distraction, reports 9to5Mac. Users also have to manually open the app, as there is no wake-word support.

This comes after reports from last month suggested that the Tim Cook-led firm plans to allow third-party, voice-controlled AI chatbots to run inside CarPlay, giving drivers the option to interact with advanced AI assistants beyond Siri. And with Apple’s newly adopted CarPlay framework in the iOS 26.4 update, ‘voice-based conversational apps’ now join existing categories like navigation, audio, and messaging, enabling AI tools like ChatGPT to function within strict safety guidelines.

For users, the integration means they can now ask general questions, get explanations, and have conversations with ChatGPT while on the move, all through voice. However, the functionality remains limited by design. ChatGPT can not control car systems, access deeper iPhone features, or replace core assistant tasks. Instead, Apple continues to rely on Siri for essential functions like navigation, calling, and messaging, keeping ChatGPT positioned as a secondary, knowledge-focused assistant.

Until now, Siri has been the only voice assistant supported in CarPlay. And by opening the platform to third-party AI tools like ChatGPT – as well as others like Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude – the tech giant is signaling a move toward a more flexible, multi-assistant ecosystem. But despite the added capabilities, the iPhone maker has taken a cautious approach. There is no always-on listening, no wake-word activation, and only limited on-screen controls like options to mute or end a conversation. Even though users may be able to view recent conversations, the interaction itself remains audio-first.

It is also important to note that beyond ChatGPT integration, iOS 26.4 brings several other updates to CarPlay and the broader iPhone ecosystem. The update includes features like AI-generated playlists in Apple Music, new emojis, enhanced security protections, and improvements to apps like Podcasts and Health. CarPlay also gets small updates like an ambient music widget, along with early support for features like video streaming when the car is parked. The timing of the development is also notable, as just days ago, reports emerged that WhatsApp began testing a dedicated Apple CarPlay app with chat and calling features, but with a restricted messaging experience.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →