Apple is preparing to open up CarPlay with a notable change to its tightly controlled platform. The tech titan plans to allow third-party, voice-controlled AI chatbots to run inside CarPlay, giving drivers the option to talk to advanced AI assistants beyond Siri while their iPhone is connected to the car, reports Bloomberg. This is a big change for a system where Apple has long kept voice features tightly limited to its own assistant. The update comes as AI chatbots become more common in everyday tasks like searching for information, planning, and getting quick answers. However, the tech giant is not giving up full control, as Siri will remain the main voice assistant, despite the firm making room for more AI choices inside the car.

According to the report, the upcoming change would allow developers of AI chatbot apps (like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini) to offer voice-driven experiences within the CarPlay interface, something that has not previously been possible at this level. Notably, CarPlay – which is used in millions of vehicles globally and supported by most major automakers – currently relies on Siri for nearly all spoken interactions, including navigation, messaging, phone calls, and media control. And now, by opening the platform to external AI chatbots, the Tim Cook-led company is signaling a move toward a more flexible in-car experience, reflecting rising user demand and increasing competition in automotive software. Last year, Tesla also began integrating generative AI features into its vehicles, leading to the rollout of xAI’s Grok chatbot with the 2025.26 software update.

But despite this broader access, the tech behemoth is carefully setting boundaries. Siri will continue to be the default assistant activated by the steering-wheel button or the ‘Hey Siri’ wake phrase. Third-party AI chatbots will not be able to replace Siri at the system level or respond to universal voice commands. Instead, drivers will need to manually open a compatible AI app from the CarPlay dashboard before interacting with it. Once launched, these apps can be designed to immediately enter a voice-first mode, allowing drivers to speak naturally without tapping through menus, a key consideration for safety while driving.

At the same time, Apple continues to invest heavily in improving Siri and expanding AI features across iOS. The company has been gradually rolling out more intelligent responses, better contextual understanding, and deeper integration with apps and services. While Apple has not announced a precise release date, the feature is expected to arrive as part of a future CarPlay and iOS update in the coming months.

