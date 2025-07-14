Tesla has started rolling out its latest software update, version 2025.26, to eligible vehicles in the United States. The most notable addition in this release is the introduction of Grok (Beta), a conversational AI chatbot developed by xAI (Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company). Grok is now available in Tesla vehicles that have AMD Ryzen-based infotainment systems. It also requires Premium Connectivity or access to a Wi-Fi connection. Earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company would begin integrating Grok into its vehicles.

Importantly, in this beta version, Grok is available on the infotainment screen, where drivers and passengers can engage in general-purpose conversation. However, the chatbot cannot execute voice commands related to the vehicle, like adjusting climate controls, setting navigation, or opening the glove box. This means that Grok does not replace or interfere with the existing voice command system used to operate the car (at least for now).

While Grok is still limited in function, its arrival signals the growing role of generative AI in Tesla’s tech ecosystem. Unlike voice assistants like Siri or Alexa, Grok is built on large language models (LLMs), similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, enabling more natural and open-ended conversations. Even in this early form, its presence makes Tesla one of the first major automakers to embed a conversational AI chatbot directly into its cars. Musk has already hinted at full integration, where the AI chatbot could potentially respond to natural language and directly control car features.

This is not the first time xAI’s Grok has made its way into another one of Musk’s businesses. Notably, Grok is already popular among users of X (formerly Twitter). Even xAI recently released Grok 4, featuring significant upgrades over the previous version, Grok 3. An important highlight of this version is ‘Grok 4 Heavy’, a premium model architecture designed to run multiple AI agents working together to improve accuracy and reasoning, especially in more complex tasks.

Meanwhile, along with Grok, Tesla’s 2025.26 software update brings several other upgrades as well, aimed at enhancing the overall user experience. For example, one is Light Sync, which lets interior lights react to music and mirror album artwork colours. This is available only on newer models like the latest Model 3, Model Y, and the 2026 versions of the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck. The EV giant also introduces custom audio presets, allowing users to save multiple EQ and sound settings, while the Dashcam Viewer gains zoom and playback speed controls, with a new grid view for Cybertruck footage.

The update further improves charging information, displaying whether a location requires valet service, paid access, or codes, and alerts users with detailed on-site info like restrooms and floor levels. Lastly, a new Onboarding Guide helps new owners learn key features like lights, wipers, doors, and Autopilot. As with all Tesla software updates, version 2025.26 is being delivered over the air and will roll out in phases across the fleet. Eligible vehicles will receive the update automatically when connected to Wi-Fi or using Premium Connectivity.

The latest update is also significant as Tesla is currently facing a notable downturn in sales. Earlier this month, the company reported its second consecutive quarterly decline in global vehicle deliveries. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EV giant delivered 384,122 vehicles, marking a 13% decrease compared to the same period last year.