Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has launched its newest chatbot model, Grok 4, along with a premium subscription plan called ‘SuperGrok Heavy’, which costs $300 per month. This updated model is claimed to come with significant upgrades over the previous version, Grok 3. It features advanced capabilities in reasoning, math, and general knowledge, with real-time access to the internet through X (formerly Twitter).

One of the most important technical features of the latest release is the use of a new architecture in the premium version, called ‘Grok 4 Heavy’, which runs multiple AI agents working together like a team. This design allows the model to produce more accurate and thoughtful answers, especially in complicated reasoning tasks.

The launch was highlighted by a livestream demonstration where Musk showed Grok 4 solving complex math problems, generating visualizations of scientific events like colliding black holes, and even responding through a realistic voice assistant named Eve. During the launch, Musk said he believes that Grok 4 and its upcoming features represent a major step toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy have both been tested on key AI performance benchmarks. On the Humanity’s Last Exam (a challenging test covering a wide range of subjects), the regular Grok 4 scored about 25.4%, while Grok 4 Heavy achieved 44.4% when used with tools. These are far higher than other models like OpenAI’s o3 and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, which scored around 26–27%. Additionally, under the ARC-AGI-2 test (which focuses on pattern recognition and abstract reasoning), Grok 4 Heavy scored 16.2%, nearly double the score of the next best-performing commercial AI system. With these results, xAI claims that Grok 4 is now one of the most powerful AI models available to the public.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced ‘SuperGrok Heavy’ subscription plan is the most expensive mainstream AI offering to date at $300 per month. It provides early access to Grok 4 Heavy, priority for future tools, and API access for developers and businesses. At the same time, for regular users, the company offers a more affordable $30 per month subscription to access the standard version of Grok 4.

The company also announced a roadmap of new features set to roll out over the coming months, including an advanced AI coding assistant in August, a multimodal agent capable of understanding images and voice inputs in September, and AI-generated video capabilities in October.

However, despite the impressive technical progress, the launch has not been without controversy. Just days before the Grok 4 event, a Grok-powered bot on X generated and posted antisemitic content, including statements praising Adolf Hitler. The posts caused public backlash, prompting xAI to delete the content and revise its AI safety measures. Elon Musk responded by admitting that the model was ‘too eager to please’ and said that the system prompts had been updated to reduce the risk of harmful or biased responses.

This controversy also came during a time of internal change within Musk’s businesses. Linda Yaccarino (CEO, X) resigned shortly before the launch of Grok 4. Reports suggest her departure may have been influenced by disagreements over the company’s direction and its growing focus on AI development over other areas.