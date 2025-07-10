Samsung officially launched its latest foldable smartphones and smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. The company introduced the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. These new devices feature slimmer designs, upgraded hardware, and improved durability. The company also added advanced AI features across the lineup, including real-time translation, health tracking, and on-device assistant support. All products will be available globally starting July 25, with pre-orders already open.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold7, the company claims this latest device is its slimmest and most powerful foldable phone to date. The phone is 8.9 mm thick when folded and weighs around 215 grams. It features a redesigned Armor Flex Hinge and is built with Advanced Armor Aluminium and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. On the outside, the device includes a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, while unfolding reveals a spacious 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ‘Elite for Galaxy’ processor, which offers fast performance and supports a wide range of AI features. With Galaxy AI built in, users can use tools like real-time call translation, smart note summaries, language assistance, multitasking support, and AI photo editing through Samsung’s ProVisual Engine. The camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Fold7 runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phone features a 4,600mAh battery with fast charging support. It comes in Silver Shadow, Black, and an online-only Mint colour. Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold7 starts at $1,999 for the 256 GB model (~ ₹1,74,999 in India) and goes up to $2,420 for the top-tier 1 TB variant (~ ₹2,10,999 in India).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display. This outer screen supports full app usage, message replies, widgets, and camera previews. It reaches up to 2,600 nits of brightness. Inside, the main screen is a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 processor and includes 12GB of RAM. The camera setup features a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, with AI tools that improve low-light shots, video stabilization, and image enhancements.

This latest device is powered by a 4,300mAh battery and supports fast wired and wireless charging. It runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and includes Galaxy AI features like Live Translate, Note Assist, and Photo Assist. Pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip7 starts at $1,099 for the 256GB model (~ ₹1,09,999 in India).

The company has also introduced the Galaxy Watch 8 series, which includes the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra. All models feature a new ‘cushion’ case design, run on Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch, and come with improved performance, longer battery life, and upgraded biometric sensors. The watches also include Google Gemini for AI-powered assistance and support advanced health features like Sleep Apnea Detection, Antioxidant Index, Vascular Age tracking, and Real-Time Stress Alerts.

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in two sizes – 40mm for $349 (Wi-Fi) and 44mm for $379 (Wi-Fi), with LTE versions costing $50 more. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a 46mm size with a rotating bezel, priced at $499 for Wi-Fi and $549 for LTE. And the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged 47mm model with 64GB storage, priced at $649.