X has rolled out a major update to its Creator Subscriptions program, introducing new features designed to help creators earn money directly from their audience and improve how subscription content is shared on the platform. The update focuses on making paid content easier to publish, discover, and promote, while also giving creators better tools to track and grow their subscriber base.

One of the most significant additions is a feature called ‘Exclusive Threads’. This allows creators to publish a thread where the opening post is visible to everyone, but the remaining posts in the thread are locked behind a subscription paywall. The design allows creators to tease premium content publicly before readers decide whether to subscribe. Previously, many creators either posted entire subscriber-only tweets or relied on external platforms such as newsletters or membership communities to deliver long-form paid content.

Another change introduced with the update is shareable subscription cards, which function as built-in promotional posts. These cards highlight a creator’s subscription offering and can be shared like a regular post on X. They contain a clear call-to-action encouraging followers to subscribe. Instead of directing users to external links or writing promotional posts manually, creators can now generate standardized promotional visuals directly within the platform.

X has also introduced a new creator dashboard and analytics tools as part of the overhaul. The dashboard gives creators insights into subscriber growth, engagement levels, and revenue performance. Creators can see how many subscribers they gain or lose over time and analyse which posts lead to more subscriptions. These updates come shortly after the platform introduced a ‘Paid Partnership’ label, allowing creators to disclose sponsored posts and brand collaborations more clearly.

The expansion of Creator Subscriptions shows a broader shift in X’s strategy since the company was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022. The platform has increasingly focused on turning itself into a hub for independent creators, journalists, analysts, and influencers who want to monetize their audiences directly. Over the past few years, X has introduced several monetization features, including creator revenue sharing from ads, tipping features, and premium subscriptions for users. These initiatives are intended to reduce dependency on traditional advertising and encourage creators to publish more original content directly on the platform.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →