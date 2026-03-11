Google is expanding its partnership with the United States Department of Defense by providing a new artificial intelligence tool that allows Pentagon staff to create their own AI-powered assistants. The system, known as an ‘Agent Builder’, will be deployed within the Defense Department’s internal generative-AI environment and will initially be limited to handling unclassified information and routine administrative work. The timing of this move is notable as just days earlier, AI startup Anthropic moved to court amid an ongoing dispute with the Pentagon over the military use of its AI systems.

The new tool is designed to help military and civilian personnel build customized AI agents capable of performing multi-step tasks automatically. These agents can summarize documents, draft reports, organize meeting notes, analyze policy material, and track internal workflows. Unlike traditional chatbots, AI agents can connect to databases, internal software tools, and document repositories to carry out complex workflows without constant human prompting. The system also supports low-code or no-code development.

The technology will be integrated into the Pentagon’s generative-AI platform known as GenAI.mil, which is intended to provide secure access to commercial AI models across the Defense Department. The platform already incorporates advanced language models to help personnel analyze large volumes of text, generate summaries, and assist with planning or administrative tasks. Officials expect the technology to assist a wide range of departments within the Defense Department, which employs around 3 million people, including military service members and civilian staff. Potential use cases include helping logistics teams monitor supply chains, enabling human resources offices to manage personnel records, assisting analysts with document review, and helping project managers coordinate compliance reports and internal processes.

Importantly, this comes after Google earlier faced intense internal backlash from employees over its involvement in a US military AI program known as Project Maven. In 2018, the company had partnered with the Pentagon on a program that used machine learning to analyze drone surveillance footage. Thousands of Google workers protested the contract, arguing that the technology could contribute to military targeting systems. The company ultimately decided not to renew the agreement and later announced ethical guidelines restricting certain uses of AI.

In recent years, the Pentagon has accelerated the adoption of AI amid rising technological competition with countries like China. And to support this push, the Department of Defense established the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to coordinate AI strategy and partnerships with private tech firms. Companies including Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Amazon Web Services, and others have since been competing for AI and cloud contracts, with some prototype programs valued at up to $200 million.

