Electronic Arts (EA) has reportedly carried out layoffs across several development teams involved in the Battlefield franchise. The cuts affected parts of the multi-studio network that includes DICE in Sweden, Criterion Games in the United Kingdom, Ripple Effect Studios in the United States, and Motive Studio in Canada – groups that collectively build and maintain the large-scale shooter series, reports IGN. However, the total number of employees affected has not been publicly disclosed. The move is said to be part of a restructuring aimed at streamlining collaboration between studios and focusing resources on the franchise’s long-term roadmap, despite Battlefield continuing to be one of the company’s top revenue-generating franchises.

EA has framed the layoffs as a strategic move designed to improve efficiency across its multi-studio setup. Since the release of Battlefield 6, development has been coordinated across several international teams, with each studio contributing specialized expertise. According to the report, the restructuring is intended to better align these teams, reduce redundancies, and focus efforts on the most impactful areas of game development.

Financially, EA remains in a strong position despite the workforce changes. According to the company’s latest FY25 earnings report, EA generated annual revenue exceeding $7.4 billion, with over 70% of net bookings coming from live services and digital content. This highlights the importance of franchises like Battlefield, which not only sell millions of copies at launch but also continue generating revenue through seasonal updates, cosmetic items, and other in-game purchases.

This is not the first time in recent years that EA has undertaken workforce reductions to concentrate on its most prominent franchises. In 2024, the company cut about 670 employees, around 5% of its global workforce. Then, in 2025, an additional 300-400 staff members were reportedly let go, affecting personnel across other major titles as well as projects that had been cancelled. And now, the latest layoffs come at a time when the Battlefield series remains commercially successful, with its latest installment achieving a record-setting launch. Reports indicate that the game sold around 7 million copies within the first 3 days, marking one of the most successful openings in the franchise’s history.

Despite the layoffs, EA stresses that development on Battlefield continues. Planned expansions, seasonal updates, and potential future entries remain in production. The latest step also shows recent trends in the video-game industry. Since the end of the pandemic-era growth boom, many major publishers, including Ubisoft, Microsoft Game Studios, and Sony Interactive Entertainment, have conducted layoffs as part of cost optimization and strategic realignment.

