A suspected Iran-linked hacking group known as ‘Handala Hack Team’ has claimed that it hacked into the personal email account of the FBI head, Kash Patel, and has begun publishing selected excerpts of emails and private files online, first reported by Reuters. The data includes emails from around 2010 to 2019, along with personal photos and documents. US officials have indicated that at least some of the leaked material appears to be authentic. However, there is no confirmed evidence that any classified information was exposed.

According to the report, the breach targeted Patel’s personal email account rather than any FBI or government network, which significantly narrows the immediate operational threat to federal systems. But the incident still poses a risk because personal email accounts of senior officials can contain useful details like contacts, travel plans, informal messages, photos, and other private information that can be misused.

The hacking group reportedly began releasing portions of the stolen data on public channels shortly after gaining access. The leaked material is said to include a mix of personal photographs, email excerpts, and stored documents. Among the most widely circulated items are informal images showing Patel in non-official settings, including social gatherings and travel-related contexts.

Along with photographs, the hackers published a collection of emails spanning nearly a decade, reportedly between 2010 and 2019. The contents of these messages are described as a combination of personal correspondence and work-related communication. While the exact scope of the email archive has not been fully verified, investigators believe the structure of the leak suggests a long-term compromise rather than a single-point intrusion, indicating that the attacker may have maintained access over an extended period and extracted archived data in bulk. Most importantly, a Justice Department ⁠official has stated that at least some of the published material appears genuine, though forensic validation is still ongoing.

The group behind the breach, Handala Hack Team, describes itself as a pro-Palestinian hacking group acting as a kind of online vigilante. The group has also been linked to other recent attacks, including a claimed breach of the Michigan-based medical company Stryker last week, where it said it had deleted large amounts of company data. And now, in its online post, the group claimed the latest hack was in response to recent US actions against its online infrastructure, including crackdowns, disruptions, and the seizure of domains linked to Iran-related cyber networks. It described the seizures as a ‘ridiculous show’ and said it decided to respond in a way that would be remembered forever by targeting the FBI director personally. It is important to note that the FBI has not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident.

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