SpaceX’s Starlink is set to power high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi on more than 500 American Airlines aircraft beginning in early 2027, marking one of the biggest aviation internet upgrades announced by a US airline. The rollout will mainly cover American Airlines’ narrow-body Airbus fleet, including Airbus A321neo and long-range A321XLR jets that operate heavily on domestic and short international routes. The partnership is a major win for SpaceX as Starlink rapidly expands beyond home broadband into aviation, shipping, enterprise networking, and global communications infrastructure.

The scale of the upgrade is significant because American Airlines operates one of the world’s largest fleets. As of March 2026, the airline had a mainline fleet of 1,022 aircraft, including about 885 narrow-body jets, meaning Starlink could eventually cover a large share of the airline’s most frequently used planes. American Airlines already flies more than 6,000 daily flights to over 350 destinations across more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million passengers annually.

Starlink is especially attractive to airlines because it uses low Earth orbit satellites that fly much closer to Earth, allowing faster speeds and more stable internet connections during flights. In comparison, traditional in-flight Wi-Fi systems rely mostly on geostationary satellites positioned around 36,000 kilometers above Earth, which can lead to slower performance and higher latency, particularly when many passengers are connected at the same time. SpaceX claims that its aviation-focused Aero Terminal can support speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second per antenna, allowing passengers to stream HD videos, use cloud applications, join live meetings, play online games, and browse the internet with performance much closer to home broadband.

According to reports, Starlink-powered flights recorded median download speeds of about 152 Mbps, compared with around 61 Mbps on some conventional airline satellite networks. The lower latency is equally important because it improves real-time communication tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, VPN access, and collaborative cloud platforms. American Airlines executives said the goal is to create an ‘at-home’ level internet experience where passengers no longer need to pre-load files, movies, and work documents before boarding.

For Starlink, American Airlines is not the only major aviation partner. Airlines including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Emirates have already signed Starlink deals or started installing the service across parts of their fleets, with United alone planning deployment on more than 1,000 aircraft by the end of 2027. Even beyond aviation, Starlink now operates in around 150 countries and territories, serves more than 10 million users worldwide, and supports services across cruise ships, maritime operations, military communications, and remote industries. And estimates indicate that Starlink’s annual revenue could exceed $11 billion.

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