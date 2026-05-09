Apple and Intel have reportedly reached a preliminary deal under which Intel could manufacture some chips designed by the iPhone maker. The deal comes after more than a year of negotiations between the two companies and could become one of the most strategically important semiconductor partnerships in recent years, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The agreement represents a major reversal in the relationship between the two technology giants. For nearly 15 years, from 2006 until 2020, Intel processors powered Apple’s Mac computers. But Apple eventually abandoned Intel’s x86 architecture and transitioned to its own ARM-based Apple Silicon chips beginning with the M1 processor in late 2020. And that move transformed Apple’s hardware business. Macs suddenly delivered significantly better battery life, lower heat output and stronger performance efficiency compared to previous Intel-powered systems.

Apple’s transition to in-house chip design also weakened Intel’s position in the PC market. Since then, Apple has relied heavily on TSMC to manufacture nearly all of its most advanced processors, including the A-series chips used in iPhones and the M-series processors used in Macs and iPads.

Importantly, the newly reported agreement does not mean Intel-designed CPUs are returning to Macs. Instead, Intel would act as a contract manufacturer, meaning Apple would still design the chips internally while Intel would fabricate them through its foundry division. This distinction is critical because Apple’s custom silicon strategy remains one of the company’s most important technological advantages.

The deal is considered a major victory for Intel Foundry, Intel’s contract manufacturing business that has become the centerpiece of the company’s turnaround strategy. Intel has spent years attempting to reposition itself as a global chip manufacturer capable of competing directly with TSMC and Samsung Foundry. Under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who took charge in 2025, Intel has aggressively accelerated restructuring efforts. Tan has reorganized leadership teams, pushed large-scale manufacturing investments and focused heavily on attracting external clients to Intel Foundry.

The move becomes even more significant because it comes at a time when the US government has emerged as one of Intel’s biggest backers. In 2025, Washington acquired nearly a 10% stake in Intel through an $8.9 billion investment funded mainly via the CHIPS Act and the Secure Enclave semiconductor program, giving the government around 433 million Intel shares. And according to the report, senior US officials repeatedly met Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Elon Musk to encourage cooperation with Intel Foundry, while President Donald Trump personally helped facilitate discussions between Apple and Intel as part of broader efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce dependence on Asian chip supply chains.

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