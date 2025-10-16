Apple has introduced its powerful new M5 chip (the latest addition to its lineup of custom silicon), powering the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro. Built using TSMC’s advanced 3-nanometer process, the M5 combines a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, all connected through a high-speed unified memory system with 153GB/s bandwidth. The chip is designed to handle demanding tasks (including AI computations and graphics-intensive applications) directly on the device, offering faster performance and improved efficiency compared to the previous M4 generation.

The tech titan claims that the M5 chip’s CPU has been optimized for multithreaded performance, delivering up to 15% faster processing for tasks that require multiple cores working simultaneously. Its GPU introduces next-generation features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, providing up to a 45% increase in ray-traced application performance and a 30% boost in general graphics performance. Importantly for AI tasks, the 16-core Neural Engine allows on-device processing for real-time machine learning applications, including spatial computing, object recognition, and the company’s Persona features, without relying on cloud services.

The Tim Cook-led company has incorporated the M5 chip into its flagship MacBook Pro lineup. The 14-inch MacBook Pro now supports up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 4TB of SSD storage. According to the company, with the M5, AI tasks run up to 3.5 times faster than on the previous M4 model, graphics performance improves by 1.6 times, and multithreaded CPU tasks are around 20% more efficient. The 11-inch model starts at $999, while the 13-inch variant begins at $1,299. The 14-inch base model starts at $1,599, and pre-orders are now available, with shipping beginning on October 22.

The iPad Pro (available in 11-inch and 13-inch models) also benefits from the M5 chip. Paired with iPadOS 26, the chip enables a redesigned multitasking experience, faster connectivity, and improved memory handling.

At the same time, Apple’s Vision Pro headset has received the M5 upgrade as well. The headset now delivers a 10% improvement in pixel rendering on its micro-OLED displays and supports refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother visuals. Even AI-powered features (like spatial recognition and interactive experiences) operate up to 50% faster than before, and battery life has been extended by around 30 minutes, offering up to 2.5 hours of general usage. The Vision Pro also introduces a redesigned Dual Knit Band for improved comfort during extended wear. In terms of pricing, the base model starts at $3,499, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The introduction of the latest chips comes at a time when the company is facing significant challenges and controversies. There are concerns regarding supply chain constraints, with reports indicating that M4 MacBook Pro models are experiencing supply issues, which could also affect the availability of the new M5 models.

