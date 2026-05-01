Alphabet, the parent firm of Google, witnessed a jump of about 9% in its stock after the company revealed its Q1 2026 earnings results, as investors reacted positively to both strong performance and an aggressive push into AI. The stock closed at around $382 for Class A and $379 for Class C on April 30, marking one of its strongest single-day gains in recent months. The rise is notable because it came even as the company announced a sharp increase in future spending. It seems that the market viewed the higher spending as a sign that the Sundar Pichai-led firm is confidently investing in future growth areas like AI and cloud computing.

In its latest quarterly results, Alphabet reported revenue of about $110 billion, up around 22% compared to last year, while net profit jumped around 80% to over $60 billion. Its cloud business, Google Cloud, was the fastest-growing segment, with revenue rising about 63% to almost $20 billion and strong margins above 30%. The company also revealed a cloud backlog of around $460 billion, which shows future business already under contract. Advertising still remains the biggest contributor, making up close to 70% of total revenue, with search ads continuing to grow steadily.

The main reason behind the stock surge is Alphabet’s future plan. The company has increased its capital spending target to around $180-$190 billion for 2026 and hinted that spending could go even higher in 2027. This money will mainly go into building data centers, buying advanced chips, and expanding AI infrastructure. The tech titan is also investing heavily in its own custom chips, known as TPUs, which help it run AI systems more efficiently and at lower cost.

Investors appear convinced that this spending is not speculative but backed by real demand. The rapid expansion of Google Cloud, coupled with a massive backlog of long-term contracts, provides strong visibility into future revenue streams. Analysts note that Alphabet’s ability to own the full AI stack – from chips to software – creates a competitive advantage that few rivals can match. This integrated approach is also helping the company reduce costs internally while opening up new revenue opportunities, including potentially selling its custom chips to external clients.

Meanwhile, the whole scenario becomes even more significant as Big Tech collectively steps into an unprecedented investment cycle, where AI infrastructure is turning into the single largest area of capital deployment in the technology sector. Across the industry, combined AI-related capital expenditure by major players – including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta – is now projected to reach around $650-$700 billion in 2026 alone.

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