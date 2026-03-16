Indian fintech giant PhonePe has paused its planned initial public offering as global markets face volatility due to the ongoing war and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The Bengaluru-based payments company was preparing for a major listing in India that estimates suggest could value it at around $9-10.5 billion and raise close to $1.5 billion through share sales by existing investors. But now, with investor sentiment weakening and foreign capital becoming cautious, the company has decided to delay the IPO until market conditions become more stable. Notably, the fintech firm received approval from SEBI in January 2026 and has up to 12 months to launch its IPO under the regulator’s rules.

While the firm initially planned to launch its IPO by April 2026, recent reports suggest the timeline could shift to June 2026, though the company has not officially confirmed the new schedule. If PhonePe proceeds with its planned IPO successfully, it could become one of the largest listings in India’s fintech sector, second only to Paytm’s $2.2 billion public offering in 2021.

The proposed public issue was largely structured as an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders would sell a portion of their holdings rather than the company issuing a large number of new shares to raise fresh capital. The biggest shareholder expected to participate in the share sale was Walmart. According to regulatory filings, Walmart proposed to sell around 12% of its stake as part of the public offering. Other early investors, including Tiger Global Management and Microsoft, were also expected to fully exit their investments by selling their entire stakes in the fintech giant. Overall, about 50 million shares were likely to be offered to the public through the listing.

However, the worsening geopolitical environment has significantly changed market dynamics. The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict has triggered concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies. It could eventually push global crude prices higher, which in turn increases inflationary pressures across major economies. At the same time, global capital flows have also largely affected IPO markets. During periods of geopolitical risk, foreign portfolio investors often withdraw funds from emerging markets and reallocate them to safer assets like US Treasury bonds or gold. And such capital outflows can create volatility in stock indices and make it difficult for companies to secure strong valuations when they go public.

Despite the delay in its IPO plans, PhonePe remains one of the most dominant players in India’s digital payments ecosystem. The company holds around 45% share of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) market, making it the largest UPI platform in the country. The service processes around 10 billion digital transactions every month, with the platform’s overall payment value exceeding ₹12 lakh crore. Financially, the firm has been experiencing strong revenue growth but is still investing heavily to build its ecosystem. In the first half of the current financial year, the company reported revenue of around ₹4,174 crore. But it also recorded losses of about ₹1,444 crore, largely due to continued investment in new products, marketing, and technology infrastructure.

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